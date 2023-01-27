NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Kraken Game Picks

Calgary Flames (-102) vs. Seattle Kraken (-118) Total: 6 (O -115, U -105)
The Kraken have surprisingly outperformed the Flames, which is somewhat unexpected in just their second NHL season. After finishing near the bottom of the standings last year, the Kraken have taken a lot of people by surprise, with scoring depth and a solid backend.
This will be the third meeting of the season between these Pacific Division foes, which has seen the Kraken pick up a 5-4 victory, followed by the Flames posting a 3-2 win. The visiting Flames enter after posting a 5-3-2 record over their last ten games, while the Kraken are 7-2-1 over that same sample size.
Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Flames are expected to continue riding Daniel Vladar, while the Kraken should do the same with Martin Jones. The Flames netminder has a 10-4-4 record with a .904 save percentage, while Jones is 23-6-3 with a .895 save percentage. Neither stands out, but victories speak for themselves.
The Kraken sit in a tie atop the Pacific Division standings, playing well to close out the month. With Seattle’s moneyline at -118, it’s difficult to pass them up on this slate of games.
Best Bet: Kraken moneyline (-118)
The Kraken enter this matchup as the fourth highest scoring team in the NHL, while the Flames are 17th. Meanwhile, both teams are also middle-of-the-pack squads regarding goals allowed per game. Over the Flames’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Kraken have also seen that in three. With question marks surrounding each team’s goalie situation, there’s likely some value in expecting another high-scoring affair. Lean towards the over six at -115.
Best Bet: Over six (-115)
Even though the Seattle Kraken have their fair share of goal scorers, they don’t have anyone that stands out as an elite point-getter. However, Andre Burakovsky has tallied 39 points in 46 games. The former Capital and Avalanche forward is listed at a very nice price of +260 to score tonight, and there’s definite value in backing that number.
Best Prop: Andre Burakovsky to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+260)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.