NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

A battle between two Canadian teams will headline Hockey Night in Canada tonight, with the Calgary Flames visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Calgary Flames (+140) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-170) Total: 6 (O-110, U-110)

This will be the first of two meetings this season between the Flames and Maple Leafs, and the home side will enter this matchup playing much better hockey. Toronto has posted an 8-0-2 record over their past ten games and sits fourth in the NHL in points, while the Flames are 5-4-1 over that same sample size but have struggled with consistency.

Calgary will be playing on leg two of a back-to-back tonight, with yesterday’s matchup seeing them fall 3-1 to the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite owning high expectations this year, the Flames haven’t amounted to much early on but have relatively hung on in the playoff race. Still, more was expected of them, and there was definitely a higher gear they can get to. This matchup against the Maple Leafs on the road might not be the best recipe for success after already having played last night.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Flames should turn to Dan Vladar in goal, while the Maple Leafs are expected to do the same with Matt Murray. Vladar has been solid in goal for Calgary, posting a 5-4-1 record, paired with a .912 save percentage. On the other hand, Murray has been tremendous for the Maple Leafs, owning a 6-1-2 record, along with a .932 save percentage.

There’s not much value in the Maple Leafs on the moneyline tonight at -170, but it’s hard to fade that direction with no real incentive to back the Flames here. As a result, the Maple Leafs are the play here, even if it’s not an extremely appetizing price point.

Best Bet: Maple Leafs moneyline (-170)

The total tonight set at six makes a lot of sense. The Flames have corrected themselves from their early season struggles on defense and in goal, which now has them 12th in the NHL in goals allowed per game. Toronto has also been powerful in that department, where they sit in third. That doesn’t exactly scream for a high-scoring affair, even if plenty of talent on both sides can put the puck in the back of the net. After playing last night, the Flames will be focused on keeping the pucks out of high-danger areas and playing a solid defensive game, meaning there’s some definite value in siding with the under six here at -110.

Best Bet: Under six (-110)

Let’s outline something very clearly here, Auston Matthews hasn’t been his regular self this season in the goal-scoring department, for whatever reason. He’s struggled at five-on-five to score, which has prototypically been the strongest part of his game. In saying that, he’s picked up his play of late, and that correlates with the Maple Leafs being as hot as they are. Matthews has posted seven points over his past five games and has 14 goals on the campaign. When you’re getting him in plus-money territory on a Saturday night in a favorable matchup, it’s hard to fade, and thus we’re backing him.

Best Prop: Auston Matthews to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+110)