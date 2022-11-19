NHL Best Bets: Flyers vs. Canadiens Game Picks

Two teams looking to find more consistency of late will collide tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens playing host to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia Flyers (+108) vs. Montreal Canadiens (-130) Total: 6 (O-115, U-105)

Neither the Habs nor Flyers entered the 2022-23 NHL season with expectations that they’d be playoff bound, and both teams are slowly coming back down to earth after hot starts. Philadelphia enters this matchup with a 2-5-3 record over their past ten games, while the Canadiens sit at 5-4-1 over that same sample size. It’s hard to be confident in either of these rosters, but there’s still potential value to target in this contest that warrants consideration.

The visiting Flyers are listed as slight underdogs on the moneyline at +108, while the Canadiens are priced at -130. After their strong start, you’re starting to see some regression from the Flyers, and it’s not often you see the Canadiens listed as favorites, even at home, which signifies the direction the visitors are headed in.

Looking toward the goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Flyers are expected to turn back to Carter Hart in this matchup, while the Canadiens have confirmed that Jake Allen will start. Hart has been a big reason why the Flyers have hung around early, posting a 6-3-3 record paired with a .925 save percentage. Allen has also been solid for the Habs, owning a 5-6 record and a .901 save percentage. Both netminders have done a stable job keeping their respective teams in games, but it’s somewhat unclear if they can continue to perform at this level with the defensive issues the teams have in front of them.

The Canadiens are a better-structured hockey team than the Flyers are right now, and they have more talent that should equate to their success in this matchup. As a result, targeting the Habs on the moneyline is the direction bettors should lean in tonight at -130.

Best Bet: Canadiens moneyline (-130)

Even with Philadelphia allowing the 12th fewest goals per game, the team has been headed in a different direction of late and has seen three of their 0ast five games have six or more goals scored. The exact same stat applies to the Canadiens, meaning this could be a sneaky high-scoring matchup if these teams continue with these trends.

The total for tonight is currently listed at six, with the over slightly more juiced at -115, while the under sits at -105. There might not be a ton of offensive firepower in this contest, but there are enough holes in these defenses that there should be goals scored tonight. With that, there’s some value here in targeting the over six at -115.

Best Bet: Over 6 (-115)

It’s been a solid start to the season for the Montreal Canadiens’ top line, and a big reason for that is because of Cole Caufield’s continued progression as a winger. Through 17 games, he’s already tallied nine goals and seven assists, building off an excellent finish to the season last year. He looks like a completely different player on the ice, with much more swagger and a strong 200-foot game. All these things have helped develop him into a more complete player, which has caused him to produce at a higher level. The Flyers have been getting some unsustainably good goaltending, and that’s bound to correct itself sooner rather than later. Look for Caufield to light the lamp tonight and side with the value he’s presenting to score at +146.

Best Prop: Cole Caufield to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+146)