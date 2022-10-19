NHL Best Bets: Flyers vs. Panthers Game Picks

Last year’s President’s Trophy winners in the Florida Panthers are set to play host to the surging Philadelphia Flyers tonight from FLA Live Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers (+300) vs. Florida Panthers (-385) Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -110)

Despite entering the season with low expectations, the Philadelphia Flyers have gotten off to a dynamite 3-0 start, which has been quite the surprise. On the other hand, the Panthers made some significant changes in the offseason, entering this matchup with a 2-1 record. This is a mismatch on paper, evident by the moneyline prices, with the home side favored at -385.

With a new bench boss John Tortorella, the Flyers’ compete level has skyrocketed. With the way this Flyers roster is built, there will be a time when things crumble, and this matchup could be that. The Panthers are slowly starting to click offensively, but there’s no doubt there are questions about their depth on defense and goaltending situation.

The goalie matchup is one to keep an eye on, with the Flyers likely continuing to lean on youngster Carter Hart while the Panthers will turn toward either Sergei Bobrovsky or Spencer Knight. Finding a considerable edge in the goal is tough, but it will be interesting to follow Hart’s progress.

The Flyers have looked competent early on, which was unexpected. They’ve done an excellent job of limiting chances on offense and protecting their goalie and should be able to find ways to solve the Panthers’ defense and goaltending. The Panthers may win this hockey game, but the Flyers have value in covering the 1.5 goals on the puck line at +120.

Best Bet: Flyers puck line +1.5 (+120)

Both sides have played three games, but Hart and the Flyers’ defense have stood out as positives. They’ve allowed just six goals through three games, and their new system will have them playing more responsibly on defense. The Panthers’ goals haven’t come at the rate as last season, losing some offensive talent to be a more challenging team to play against in the playoffs. As a result, don’t be surprised if this matchup turns out to be low-scoring, leading us to target the under 6.5 at -110.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-110)

One of the players the Panthers acquired to get tougher was winger Matthew Tkachuk. Not only does he have more grit, but Tkachuk also brings a scoring touch to the table, tallying a career-best 42 goals last season. Tkachuk has already demonstrated scoring prowess through three games, adding two goals and two assists. Playing against a team that plays hard-nosed hockey like the Flyers is a matchup that Tkachuk should thrive in, meaning there’s value in targeting his prop to score tonight at +148.

Best Prop: Matthew Tkachuk Over 0.5 Goals (+148)