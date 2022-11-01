NHL Best Bets: Flyers vs. Rangers Game Picks

Two bitter Metropolitan division rivals will collide tonight, with the Philadelphia Flyers visiting the New York Rangers from Madison Square Garden.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers (+220) vs. New York Rangers (-275) Total: 6 (O-104, U-118)

Both franchises have gotten off to quality starts, which wasn’t expected for the Flyers. Still, new head coach John Tortorella knows how to get the most out of his rosters, but it will be interesting to see if their success is sustainable. Philadelphia enters with a 5-2-1 record, while the Rangers have won two in a row, posting a 5-3-2 record.

The Rangers enter this game as sizable home favorites on the moneyline priced at -275, while the visiting Flyers sit at +220. These prices shouldn’t be surprising, but it does make you wonder if there’s some value in the visitors. The Rangers have a substantially better roster, but there’s no value in their moneyline price.

Regarding tonight’s projected goalie matchup, the visiting Flyers are expected to turn to Carter Hart, while the Rangers should start Igor Shesterkin. The Flyers’ netminder has been dominant to start the season, which is one of the big reasons the team has overachieved. Hart has a 5-0-1 record with a .938 save percentage. Meanwhile, the reigning Vezina winner has a 5-0-2 record with a .913 save percentage. Both starters are young and extremally promising, creating an excellent matchup.

There’s not a lot of comfortable value in this contest, especially when the Flyers have been doing an excellent job of staying in hockey games, even the ones where they haven’t picked up victories. The Rangers should find a way to win this contest, but it’s not one where you should have confidence in them doing it by multiple goals. As a result, target the Flyers to cover the 1.5 goals on the puck line at -122.

Best Bet: Flyers +1.5 (-122)

With the goaltending we’ve seen early from both teams, it’s not surprising that it’s a relatively low total at just six. Five of the Rangers’ last six games have seen six or fewer goals scored, which correlates with the little bit of extra juice on the under, priced at -118. On the other hand, three of the Flyers’ last five games have seen six or more goals scored, so it’s difficult to see how this contest plays out. Still, the Rangers have the matchup advantage at home, which should help them create a more defensive affair. As a result, it’s hard to fade the under six at -118.

Best Bet: Under six (-118)

One player that continues to get overlooked is Mika Zibanejad. The New York center has recorded six goals and six assists over the team’s first ten games and has continued to build off last year’s career-best campaign of 81 points. He’s found chemistry on the teams’ top line and has been a weapon on the man advantage. With his goal-scoring prowess and a matchup that has the potential to be good, it’s hard to look away from him to score, listed at +134.

Best Prop: Mika Zibanejad to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+134)