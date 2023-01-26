NHL Best Bets: Flyers vs. Wild Game Picks

Two teams looking to finish January with more consistency will face off tonight, with the Minnesota Wild hosting the Philadelphia Flyers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers (+195) vs. Minnesota Wild (-245) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110)

It’s been somewhat of a weird season for the Philadelphia Flyers, who haven’t been able to bottom out as many expected. On the other hand, the Wild were expected to get back into the postseason and sit comfortably third in the Central Division. This will be the first of two meetings between these clubs, with the Wild entering as sizable -245 favorites on the moneyline while the Flyers are priced at +195.

Neither team enters playing particularly well. The Flyers are 5-4-1 over their last ten games, while the Wild have lost three in a row, going 4-4-2 over their previous ten.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Flyers are expected to continue riding Carter Hart, while the Wild should do the same with Marc-Andre Fleury. The Flyers netminder has a 14-14-7 record with a .908 save percentage, while Fleury is 14-10-3 with a .903 save percentage. Neither will likely steal the show, but we’re not dealing with teams that score at a high clip.

The Wild have been slumping lately and should hold some value against a less-than-stellar Philly team. The Flyers struggle to score and keep pucks out of their net, which the Wild should be able to take advantage of. Targeting the home side on the puck line has some value built into the price at +116.

Best Bet: Wild Puck Line -1.5 (+116)

We’ve already hinted that neither team scores at a high clip, while the Wild should have a slight advantage, sitting 11th in goals allowed per game. Over the Flyers’ last five games, three have seen six or more goals scored, while the Wild have seen that in four of their previous five games. With some recent trends suggesting that a surplus of goals could be scored, there’s likely some value in backing the over six at -110.

Best Bet: Over six (-110)

Things haven’t gone smoothly for the Wild offensively, but there have still been some bright spots on this roster. Kirill Kaprizov has tallied 57 points in 46 games for the Wild. The Russian has established himself as a game-changer who can be targeted as a safe play. Kaprizov is priced at +100 to score, which is a number that should be targeted.

Best Prop: Kirill Kaprizov to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+100)