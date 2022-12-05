NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Bruins Game Picks

Two of the top teams in the NHL will face off tonight from TD Garden, with the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Boston Bruins.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Vegas Golden Knights (+150) vs. Boston Bruins (-182) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106)

There comes a point when you just have to be impressed with what the Boston Bruins have been able to accomplish through nearly two months of the NHL season. Entering tonight’s game against the Golden Knights, the Bruins not only have the second-highest point total at 40, but they sit undefeated at home (14-0). On the other hand, the Golden Knights aren’t far behind, sitting third with 37 points and are 11-2-1 as the visitors.

It’s hard to see these teams as anything but Stanley Cup contenders, so tonight’s matchup should be the best on the slate. Still, the Bruins are sizable favorites on the moneyline at -182, with the Golden Knights at +150.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the Golden Knights are expected to start Logan Thompson, while the Bruins should do the same with Linus Ullmark. The Golden Knights starter has posted a 12-5 record with a .920 save percentage, while Ullmark is 14-1 with a .936 save percentage. With these numbers in mind, both starters are performing at a very high level.

It’s not the best price for the Bruins, and their win streak at home will eventually end, but it’s hard to ignore them in this matchup. With these teams also being evenly matched, it’s challenging to consider the Bruins puck line odds, so siding with their moneyline price at -182.

Best Bet: Bruins moneyline (-182)

Thompson and Ullmark are playing very well, so that should, in theory, make this a difficult match to score goals. In addition, Boston sits first in the NHL in goals allowed per game, while the Golden Knights aren’t far behind in sixth, so there’s another example of why goals should be at a premium tonight. The total for this matchup is currently set at six, with the over priced at -114, while the under is sitting at -106. Even with all the offensive talent in this contest, it’s difficult to look away from the value that the under six is presenting tonight.

Best Bet: Under six (-106)

Despite their defensive prowess, the Bruins still boast multiple elite forwards with no problems putting the puck in the back of the net. The one that sticks out is David Pastrnak, who’s already recorded 16 goals and 18 assists through 23 games. It’s not the best matchup to project for goals, but it will be difficult to fade Pastrnak when he’s sitting in plus-money at +100. As a result, target him to score tonight.

Best Prop: David Pastrnak to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+100)