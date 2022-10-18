NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Flames Game Picks

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference are set to collide tonight, with the Calgary Flames hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

All Odds are courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vegas Golden Knights (+130) vs. Calgary Flames (-156) Total: 6.5 (O -106, U -114)

Both teams are off to great starts, with the visiting Golden Knights owning a 3-0 record while the Flames are at 2-0. Expectations were high for both clubs entering the season, but with many changes to each roster, it was difficult to know what to expect. Early on, it appears those changes have paid dividends.

Even though the Golden Knights lost their starting goalie to injury for the season, replacement Logan Thompson is off to a fantastic start. Thompson is expected to get the start for the Golden Knights, while the Flames will counter with Jacob Markstrom. With these two starters, goals could be at a premium, but what makes this matchup even more interesting is that both sides also boast high-powered offenses. The Golden Knights have been better defensively through three games, allowing just five total goals.

However, the Golden Knights are not necessarily back to contender status in the NHL, but they’ve proven some of their critics wrong early on. The Flames have also looked strong through their two victories, which should continue moving forward with a newly built roster.

Even though these teams will likely be neck-and-neck in the Pacific division, there’s more value with the visiting Golden Knights on the moneyline at +130.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (+130)

These two teams have allowed just 11 total goals through a combined five games. That likely makes you pause when looking at the total, currently set at 6.5. They’ve also combined for 19 goals scored, but the expectation is that they’d prefer to play a defensive contest that limits high-danger chances. There’s likely some value with the under 6.5, priced at -114.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-114)

Last season wasn’t the best start to his Golden Knights career, but Jack Eichel has found elite form through three games. The center has tallied three points in three games and continued to look more involved offensively. Eichel has excellent vision but is also a potent goal-scorer. He’s listed at +225 to score in this matchup, and a ton of value is built into that price.

Best Prop: Jack Eichel Anytime Goal Scorer (+225)