NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Picks

Vegas Golden Knights (+122) vs. Winnipeg Jets (-146) Total: 6 (O -114, U -108)
Even with expectations that the Golden Knights and Jets would be in the playoff conversation, it was hard to project that they’d be leading the pack. Over their last ten games, the Golden Knights are 5-5, while the Jets are 7-3. This will be the third meeting of the season between these teams but the first since the end of October. Those matchups have seen Vegas win both games by a combined score of 7-3. Those numbers are impressive, but the Jets are still home favorites at -146 on the moneyline, while the Golden Knights are priced at +122.
The Jets have a 10-4 home record, while the Golden Knights are solid as the visitors at 12-2-1. That should create a competitive atmosphere, considering it’s hard to beat a team three times in a row.
Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Golden Knights will likely start Logan Thompson, while the Jets should do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. The Golden Knights netminder has a 13-7 record with a .917 save percentage, while Hellebuyck is 14-6-1 with a .930 save percentage. It’s easy to be impressed with both goalies, which should create a low-scoring environment.
Winnipeg looks more potent in December than the Golden Knights, even if both teams enter on losing notes. With the Jets controlling the matchup game, look for them to find a path to victory, so backing their moneyline price of -146 is the direction bettors should lean.
Best Bet: Jets moneyline (-146)
Since we’ve already seen higher-scoring and lower-scoring affairs between these teams, it’s interesting to see the total set at six. These teams are slightly above average in terms of goals scored per game, but both occupy a spot in the top five in goals allowed per game. Those numbers indicate these teams have received strong goaltending and defensive play. It’s more probable that this matchup resembles the 2-1 affair we saw most recently, so there’s value in backing the under six at -108.
Best Bet: Under six (-108)
The Winnipeg Jets have some talented forwards that aren’t shy about putting pucks in the back of the net. One player that’s continued his strong start is Pierre-Luc Dubois, who’s tallied 14 goals for Winnipeg, which is second on the team. His big frame allows him to get to the dirty areas and cause havoc. Dubois is listed at +160 to score, providing a ton of value, and warrants a look.
Best Prop: Pierre-Luc Dubois to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+160)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.