NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Picks

The Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights are set to kick off their regular season campaigns tonight from Crypto.com Arena.

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Vegas Golden Knights (+100) vs. Los Angeles Kings (-12) Total: 6 (O-118, U-104)

It would be an understatement to say it was a disappointing 2021-22 season for the Vegas Golden Knights. With plenty of injury concerns, the team underachieved and never reached the heights they were capable of amidst drama surrounding their salary cap situation. As a result, the Golden Knights finished just outside the playoff picture, and they’ll be looking to get back to the dance this year.

The Kings finished just five points ahead of the Golden Knights last season, and that was good enough to clinch the final playoff spot in the Pacific division. These two teams should be neck and neck once again, with two rosters hoping to accomplish much more in 2022-23.

Los Angeles went out in the offseason and added a highly skilled forward to their top six in Kevin Fiala, one of the most significant areas of weakness this team had. He should add an element they had clearly been lacking. With the improvement of some of their young offensive talent and the addition of the winger, you can expect a much more competitive offensive team this time around.

In a year where the Golden Knights proved how important every game is in their conquest of making the postseason, there should be far more urgency from this team early on, so they’ll be looking to make a statement in this opener. With the plus-money value they’re offering on the road tonight, it’s hard to avoid their side of the equation.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (+100)

The total for this opening game is currently set at six. Even though the Golden Knights will be without their starting goalie Robin Lehner for the entire season, they have another capable starter in Logan Thompson, who showed he’s ready to be a full-time goalie last season.

Whether the Kings start Jonathan Quick or Cal Petersen, both starters proved valuable throughout last season in a rather defensive Kings system. In saying that, the previous four matchups between these teams saw an average of 7.5 goals scored, meaning you should be looking toward the over once again tonight.

Best Bet: Over 6 (-118)

It’s no secret that his debut season with the Vegas Golden Knights didn’t go as planned for Jack Eichel, even if he started the season late after recovering from surgery. The former Buffalo Sabre played in just 34 games for his new club last year. Eichel tallied 14 goals and 25 points throughout that span, but there’s much more the highly-skilled center has to give. Expect to see a significant boost in those points in 2022-23.

The 6’2 forward is one of the more talented players in the NHL, but injuries have hampered his career, but he’s finally set to enter a regular season fully healthy. Eichel will be relied upon heavily for what the Golden Knights are trying to do offensively, meaning getting off to a quick start will be integral in building some confidence. Look for the Massachusetts native to get on the board against the Kings and target his attractive +205 price to score.

Best Prop: Jack Eichel Anytime Goal Scorer (+205)