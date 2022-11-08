NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Two teams playing good hockey will collide tonight, with the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Vegas Golden Knights (-102) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (+118) Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -110)

It was a different story when these clubs met earlier, as the Golden Knights put together a convincing 3-1 victory. Vegas was better from the drop, and they played at a pace the Maple Leafs couldn’t keep up with. However, the Leafs have been playing much better of late, winning three straight to improve to 7-4-2. It will be a tough test for the Leafs and one they could benefit from. The Golden Knights have been dominant to begin the season, winning seven straight to sit 11-2.

What’s clear is this should be the best matchup on tonight’s slate, with the Golden Knights entering as slight favorites at -102 while the home side is listed at +118. These teams are evenly matched but have different strengths. Vegas is faster and better defensively, while the Leafs have more star power up front.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Golden Knights should continue to trot out either Logan Thompson or Adin Hill, while the Maple Leafs should turn to Erik Kallgren. The Golden Knights tandem has been outstanding, both with save percentages above .925. Kallgren is not the Leafs’ regular starter, but injuries have thrust him into the spot. He sits with a 1-1-2 record, and a .904 save percentage. The Golden Knights should have the advantage in the net as a result.

Despite the Maple Leafs picking up three straight victories and seemingly playing much better hockey, it’s hard not to give the Golden Knights a sizeable advantage. As a result, there’s too much value in the visitors on the moneyline at -102.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (-102)

The Maple Leafs’ recent win streak has seen them play lower-scoring hockey against two of the NHL’s better teams. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are comfortable playing that same brand of hockey. Both teams sit in the top ten in goals allowed per game, meaning we could see a similar score to their previous contest. The Leafs are more defensive than they’re given credit for, while the Golden Knights have a solid defensive system. Expect another low-scoring affair and side with the under 6.5 at -110.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-110)

Few goal scorers in the NHL are finding more success than Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith. The Vegas winger has scored four goals over his last five games and has ten points on the season. With how well he’s been firing pucks into the net of late, it’s hard to avoid the value on him to score at +280.

Best Prop: Reilly Smith to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+280)