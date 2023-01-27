NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Rangers Game Picks

Two teams with Stanley Cup aspirations will collide tonight, with the Vegas Golden Knights paying a visit to the New York Rangers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Vegas Golden Knights (+134) vs. New York Rangers (-162) Total: 6 (O -104, U -118)

This will be the second regular-season meeting between the Golden Knights and Rangers, with the first matchup seeing the Rangers blow out Vegas 5-1. One point separates these two teams in the standings, which signifies that this should be a tight game between contenders. The Golden Knights are listed as underdogs at +134 on the moneyline, while the Rangers are priced at -162 as the home favorites.

There hasn’t been much to like about how the Golden Knights have played, with a 4-5-1 record over their last ten games. Conversely, the Rangers have continued their consistent January, posting a 6-2-2 record over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Golden Knights are expected to continue riding Logan Thompson, while the Rangers should do the same with Igor Shesterkin. The Golden Knights netminder has a 19-13-2 record with a .912 save percentage, while Shesterkin is 21-8-7 with a .918 save percentage. With how the Rangers goalie has been playing, it’s hard not to give them an advantage in goal.

Some of the Golden Knights’ injuries are concerning and appear to be catching up to them, so it’s easier to target the home side in what should be a favorable matchup.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (-162)

Defense has been more of a strength for these clubs than scoring goals has, with each sitting in the top twelve in goals allowed per game. These are two middle-of-the-pack teams in terms of scoring, which could keep the total low. Over the last five Golden Knights’ games, they’ve seen just one of their previous five games have six or more goals scored, while the Rangers have seen that in just one of their last five. As a result, it’s hard to look away from the value that the under six presents here at -118.

Best Bet: Under six (-118)

Although there isn’t a ton of superstar talent in this matchup, that doesn’t mean there isn’t value to target regarding goal-scoring props. The highly talented Mika Zibanejad has tallied 49 points in 48 games and leads the team with 22 markers. He’s integral to their offense and can be targeted on any slate. The Rangers center is listed at an appetizing +152 to light the lamp tonight, a value number bettors should target.

Best Prop: Mika Zibanejad to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+152)