NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Blackhawks Game Picks

Two teams with different expectations will face off, with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Chicago Blackhawks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Carolina Hurricanes (-245) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (+198) Total: 6 (O +100, U -122)

Even though the Hawks don’t have Stanley Cup aspirations, they’ve surprised many people early in Luke Richardson’s first season as head coach. Chicago has a 6-5-3 record and managed to stay competitive despite a lack of talent. Their opponent, the Hurricanes, will look to continue as one of the top contenders, with a 9-5-1 record.

With the wide gap between these teams, it’s not a shock to see the visiting Hurricanes enter this matchup as sizable road favorites at -245, while the Hawks are priced at +198. It’s hard to consider the Hurricanes at that moneyline price, but at the same time, trusting the Blackhawks isn’t something that inspires confidence.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the Hurricanes should turn to Antti Raanta, while the Hawks will start either Alex Stalock or Petr Mrazek. The Hurricanes netminder will be expected to carry the load with injuries to the team’s other goalie. Raanta has a 3-2-1 record with a .911 save percentage. Stalock has been solid for the Hawks, owning an identical 3-2-1 record with a .914 save percentage.

It’s hard to say there’s a lot of value in the overall outcome, but the best odds revolve around the Hurricanes’ price on the puck line. The visitors are +112 to win by multiple goals, which is an excellent price.

Best Bet: Hurricanes puck line -1.5 (+112)

Both teams sit in the top half of the NHL in goals allowed per game, while neither inspires confidence offensively. Three of the past five Hurricanes’ games have seen six or fewer goals scored, which means there could be some value with the total set at six. In addition, the last five Blackhawks games have also seen six or fewer goals scored. With the line set at six and the over at +100, it’s difficult to look away from the value that the under is presenting at -122.

Best Bet: Under six (-122)

Even with some of the talent this Hurricanes team has, they haven’t scored at a high clip, sitting just above the bottom third of the league in goals per game. Still, one of their top offensive threats has come out firing and is scoring at a high rate. That player is winger Andrei Svechnikov, who’s tallied eleven goals and six assists through fifteen games. He’s finding new ways to score goals this season, which has made his game more well-rounded. As a result, there’s value in targeting him to score at +154.

Best Prop: Andrei Svechnikov to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+154)