NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Picks

Two teams looking to keep momentum will collide tonight, with the St. Louis Blues playing host to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina Hurricanes (-140) vs. St. Louis Blues (+116) Total: 5.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Carolina Hurricanes have continued to look like Stanley Cup contenders through two months of the season, posting a 4-2-4 record over their past ten games. After breaking out of a slump, the Blues have been much better, with a 7-3 record over the same stretch.

Even with improved play, the Blues aren’t putting together promising numbers, which have them 25th in goals scored and allowed per game. To their credit, they’ve been winning games, but that doesn’t seem sustainable if they continue to sit in the bottom third of the league in those categories.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Hurricanes should turn to Antti Raanta, while the Blues likely start Jordan Binnington. The Hurricanes netminder has a 4-2-2 record with a .901 save percentage, while Binnington is 9-8 with a .900 save percentage. These two can bring to the table, which could be evident tonight.

Even with the Blues playing well, the Hurricanes will play them hard on defense. Carolina is on the path to being elite, giving their moneyline odds of -140 some value.

Best Bet: Hurricanes moneyline (-140)

Scoring goals hasn’t been difficult for the Hurricanes and Blues, sitting in the bottom third of the NHL. The difference is the Hurricanes also sit in the top ten in the league in goals allowed per game, so it won’t be a surprise if they limit the Blues tonight. The total for this matchup is currently set at 5.5, with the over sitting at -110 and the under at -110. It’s hard to see a world where these two trade chances, so there’s likely some value with the under 5.5 at -110.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-110)

The Carolina Hurricanes are very top-heavy in terms of goal scoring, led by Andrei Svechnikov. The Russian winger has netted 14 goals and ten assists through 23 games. With the Blues struggling to keep pucks out of their net and Svechnikov starting to fill it up, look to him to score at +150.

Best Prop: Andrei Svechnikov to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+150)