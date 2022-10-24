NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Canucks Game Picks

Two teams that have gotten off to opposite starts to the regular season are set to collide tonight, with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Vancouver Canucks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Carolina Hurricanes (-152) vs. Vancouver Canucks (+126) Total: 6.5 (O -118, U -130)

Through five games, the Hurricanes sit at 3-1-1, while the Canucks have struggled, posting an 0-4-2 start. This is reminiscent of last season for the Canucks, and they could be in a position to change their head coach again. There’s plenty of talent on Vancouver’s roster, but things haven’t gone according to plan for whatever reason.

Goaltending has been a problem for the Canucks through six games, but many of those issues likely stem from a lackluster defense. The Canucks will probably turn towards Thatcher Demko between the pipes, while the visiting Hurricanes should start Frederik Andersen. Demko has struggled with an 0-4-1 record, paired with a .858 save percentage, while Andersen is 2-1 with a .920 save percentage. It’s easy to give the edge to the Hurricanes in goal, especially when you consider their buttoned-down defensive style of play.

It’s no secret that the Canucks are fragile, and the last team they want to see is one as well-coached as the Hurricanes. As a result, siding with the visitors on the moneyline at -152 is the route bettors should be looking at tonight.

Best Bet: Hurricanes moneyline (-152)

The Canucks have struggled to keep the puck out of their net early on, and if that doesn’t change, things could get uglier than they already are. Demko needs to perform better, but he also needs better defensive play in front of him. If the Canucks want to dig out of this hole, playing a tough defensive game against the Hurricanes is how they’ll do it, so there’s some value in targeting the under 6.5 in this matchup at -130.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-130)

There have been questions about whether or not the Carolina Hurricanes have the game-changing talent to find success once the postseason starts. A big reason for that is Andrei Svechnikov has yet to deliver on his full potential. So far this year, he appears ready to make the jump to become an elite presence in the NHL, posting six goals and two assists through five games. With how strong he’s looked and some newly added threats, Svechnikov is someone that warrants consideration to score tonight, priced at +184.

Best Prop: Andre Svechnikov Anytime Goal Scorer (+184)