NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Picks

Carolina Hurricanes (-176) vs. Winnipeg Jets (+142) Total: 6 (O -106, U -114)
The Carolina Hurricanes entered the season with Stanley Cup aspirations and have lived up to those standards early. On the other hand, the Jets missed out on the postseason last year and have a new head coach, Rick Bowness, at the helm. They’ve jumped to a solid 10-5-1 record, going 7-2-1 over their last ten.
Both teams have been performing well defensively and in goal through the first month. The Jets have allowed the third-lowest goals per game in the NHL, while the Hurricanes aren’t far behind in sixth. The offense has been more of a challenge, with the Jets sitting 23rd in goals per game and the Hurricanes at 24th.
Regarding the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Hurricanes expect to start Antti Raanta, while the Jets should counter with Connor Hellebuyck. The Hurricanes netminder has posted a 3-2-2 record with a .902 save percentage, while Hellebuyck sits at 8-4-1 with a .935 save percentage. It’s difficult not to be impressed with the Jets goaltender as he’s playing himself into the Vezina trophy conversation.
The Hurricanes are a solid team but have a challenging time scoring goals, which makes facing Hellebucyk that much worse. Knowing that, there’s some value present in siding with the home underdogs at +142.
Best Bet: Jets moneyline (+142)
With both teams’ defensive prowess, it’s hardly surprising to see the total at six. Neither team is looking to exchange chances, and both play responsibly, limiting the opposition’s high-danger chances. It’s always hard to side with the under when the total is low, but there’s not a lot of confidence in either team solving the opposition’s defensive strategies. Look to the under six at -114.
Best Bet: Under six (-114)
It’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster beginning for Jets sniper Kyle Connor. He was snake-bitten to start the campaign but has been great over the last stretch, compiling eight points over his previous five games. It’s hard to project a ton of goals being scored, but Connor has proven he can score under challenging circumstances. The speedy winger is listed at +184 to light the lamp tonight, and there’s too much value in that price to pass it up.
Best Prop: Kyle Connor to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+184)
