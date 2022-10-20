NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Picks

In what should be one of the more exciting games on tonight’s NHL slate, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to visit the Edmonton Oilers from Rogers Place.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Carolina Hurricanes (-108) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-111) Total: 6.5 (O-132, U+108)

The visiting Hurricanes have gotten off to a perfect start with a 3-0 record, while the Oilers have somewhat struggled out of the gate at 1-2. Many of the Oilers’ struggles stem from defensive play and lackluster goaltending. Things won’t get easier against fellow Stanley Cup contenders, the Hurricanes, who’ve scored 11 goals and allowed just three. On the other hand, the Oilers haven’t had trouble putting the puck in the back of the net, but they’ve had trouble keeping it out of theirs, allowing 11 goals through three matches.

During the offseason, the Oilers addressed what they felt was their most significant need and signed a true number-one goalie, but that hasn’t played out so well early. It’s a small sample size, but Jack Campbell hasn’t looked confident in net for Edmonton, and he’s the likely starter against the Hurricanes tonight. Looking at the Canes, they will likely turn towards Frederik Andersen, who’s looked good through two starts and has posted a near-flawless .964 save percentage.

What’s interesting about tonight’s game is how close these two teams are listed on the moneyline. The undefeated Hurricanes are priced at -108, while the Oilers are sitting at -111. There’s something noteworthy about this line because of how these two teams have started, and there’s an expectation that they’ll clean things up defensively. As a result, there’s likely some value with the Oilers to hand the Hurricanes their first loss of the season.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-111)

The Hurricanes like to create chances off the rush and through turnovers while also playing an intelligent style of hockey that limits high-danger chances on their goaltenders. It’s much harder to dictate the game script and the pace as the visitors, so the Oilers will likely try to bring a run-and-gun style to this matchup, even if there’s more of an emphasis on defense. The Oilers will play in many high-scoring games with how their roster is made up, and the Hurricanes won’t be afraid of that tonight, so target the over 6.5 at -132.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-132)

With the dynamic duo that the Edmonton Oilers boasts, there will be many nights where you can target some players to put up multi-point games. One of the players that will help the team pick up victories is Leon Draisaitl, who’s already tallied six points through three games. The Hurricanes don’t give a lot of space to be creative, but Draisaitl is of a different tier and can create offense in many ways. As a result, target him to record a multi-point game tonight at home, priced at -122.

Best Prop: Leon Draisaitl Over 1.5 Points (-122)