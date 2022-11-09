NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Picks

Two teams with Stanley Cup aspirations are set to collide tonight, with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Florida Panthers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Carolina Hurricanes (-111) vs. Florida Panthers (-108) Total: 7 (O +108, U -132)

It’s been a fairly consistent beginning to the regular season for the Hurricanes and Panthers, and both will likely see some better results shortly. The Hurricanes have been slightly better thus far, posting an 8-3-1 record, while the Panthers aren’t far behind at 7-5-1. These teams underachieved in the playoffs last season, responding in the offseason by shaking up their core.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that these teams are close on tonight’s moneyline, with the Hurricanes listed as slight road favorites at -111, compared to the Panthers sitting at -108. Neither side has adequately shown their strengths, sitting relatively in the middle of the pack in goals scored and goals allowed per game. That should see some correcting, with the Panthers’ offensive attack likely rising while the Hurricanes’ defensive strengths improve.

Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Hurricanes are expected to start Antti Raanta, while the Panthers should counter with Sergei Bobrovsky. The Hurricanes netminder has a 3-0-1 record with a .905 save percentage, while the Panthers starter is 3-4-1 with a .897 save percentage.

The Hurricanes should match up well against the Panthers, showcasing their defensive capabilities. Expect the Panthers to struggle to maintain momentum and look to the visitors’ moneyline.

Best Bet: Hurricanes moneyline (-111)

The Hurricanes have quietly improved their defensive play after a slow start, and we’re starting to see them put together positive results. Still, four of the past six Hurricanes games have seen seven or more goals scored. Tonight’s total is listed at seven, with the over coming in at +108, while the under sits at -132. The Hurricanes could play a great defensive game, but you should expect the Panthers to keep the offense coming at home. With that, targeting the over is the direction bettors should lean at +108.

Best Bet: Over 7 (+108)

A year after tallying 82 points, it’s been a slow start for Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart. Through 13 games, he’s recorded just five points. A big reason for his success came from the powerplay, but the Panthers sit 30th in the NHL in that category. However, they are due for some positive regression, knowing the talent they boast. The Hurricanes’ penalty kill hasn’t been great, sitting 19th overall, so this is a good spot for Reinhart to score at +210.

Best Prop: Sam Reinhart to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+210)