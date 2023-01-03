NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Picks

Two Metropolitan Division rivals will face off tonight from Madison Square Garden, with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the New York Rangers.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Carolina Hurricanes (-128) vs. New York Rangers (+106) Total: 5.5 (O -115, U -105)

You will not find a team hotter than the Carolina Hurricanes. The Metropolitan leaders have won 11 straight games and sit with the second-best record in the NHL. The Hurricanes and Rangers will meet tonight for the first time this season, which was expected to be a matchup that would feature two of the top teams in the division. The Hurricanes have held up their end of the bargain, while the Rangers sit ten points behind them in the standings. Still, New York is going through a nice stretch of play, which has seen them post a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Hurricanes are expected to start Antti Raanta, while the Rangers should continue riding Igor Shesterkin. The Hurricanes netminder has a 10-2-2 record with a .897 save percentage, while Shesterkin is 17-6-5 with a .918 save percentage. It’s difficult not to give the Rangers the advantage here in the net, but it’s just as hard to ignore the Hurricanes’ double-digit win streak.

With how the Hurricanes fared in December, there’s no reason you should look away from them in this matchup. As long as this win streak continues for Carolina, we’ll continue riding their moneyline price with the value it’s presenting here at -128.

Best Bet: Hurricanes moneyline (-128)

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the total is set relatively low at just 5.5, with the over sitting at -115 and the under coming in at -105. The Rangers and Hurricanes sit in the top ten in goals allowed per game, which should create a lower-scoring environment tonight. Still, over the Hurricanes’ last five games, three of them have seen seven or more goals scored, while two of the previous five Rangers games have too. In addition, neither team has been scoring goals at a high clip, with the Rangers sitting 16th while the Hurricanes are 20th. That doesn’t inspire confidence for a high-scoring affair, which should lead bettors toward the under, even with the number set at just 5.5.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-105)

The Hurricanes haven’t produced a ton of offense, which is evident by their sitting in the back half of the NHL in goals scored per game. That doesn’t mean their offense has been all dry, as multiple players have stood out with their contributions. One of those players is Martin Necas, who’s currently the hottest player on the team, with three goals over the last five games. In addition, he’s tallied 36 points in 37 games, including 16 goals. In what should be a tight, low-scoring affair, there’s a lot of value in backing Necas to score, which is currently priced at an appealing +235.

Best Prop: Martin Necas to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+235)