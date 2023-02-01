NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Picks

Two of the Eastern Conference’s hottest teams will collide tonight, with the Carolina Hurricanes visiting the Buffalo Sabres.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Carolina Hurricanes (-137) vs. Buffalo Sabres (+114) Total: 6.5 (O -128, U +104)

The Hurricanes are playing for a consecutive night after defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in overtime. This will be the second of three meetings this season between the Sabres and Hurricanes, with Carolina opening the season series with a 5-3 victory on November 4. Both teams are playing well, Carolina leading the Metropolitan Division while the Sabres are clawing their way into a playoff position.

The visiting Hurricanes have won six straight, posting an 8-1-1 record over their last ten, while the Sabres are 6-2-2 over that same sample size. Buffalo should have the edge in the goal-scoring department, while the Hurricanes play a much stronger defensive game.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Hurricanes are expected to start Antti Raanta, while the Sabres should do the same with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Hurricanes netminder has a 12-2-3 record with a .897 save percentage, while Luukkonen is 13-5-2 with a .900 save percentage. There’s likely not a significant difference in the net, which could result in another high-scoring affair.

There’s much to like about how the Hurricanes are playing, but the Sabres are also playing solid right now. Buffalo hasn’t played since Saturday, which should give them an edge over a Carolina team who traveled yesterday. As a result, there’s some value in backing the home side, who’re also plus-money underdogs at +114.

Best Bet: Sabres moneyline (+114)

These teams already combined for eight goals earlier this season, while tonight’s total is at 6.5. The over is priced at -128, while the under sits at -+104. The Sabres have continued to boast the NHL’s highest-scoring offense, while the Hurricanes aren’t far behind in 11th. Over the Hurricanes’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Sabres have seen that in two. Don’t be surprised if this is another track meet, which should make bettors lean toward the over 6.5

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-128)

There are several options to target in this game, especially considering we expect seven or more goals to be scored. One player that stands out is Alex Tuch. The Sabres’ forward has already recorded 54 points in 49 games. Tuch has proven to be a valuable piece for the Sabres, and his production has played a significant role in the team’s top-ranked offense. With Tuch at +194 to score, it’s hard to avoid that price point.

Best Prop: Alex Tuch to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+194)