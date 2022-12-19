NHL Best Bets: Islanders vs. Avalanche Game Picks

Two teams off to strong starts to the regular season will face off this evening, with the Colorado Avalanche playing host to the New York Islanders.

New York Islanders (+134) vs. Colorado Avalanche (-162) Total: 6 (O-102, U-122)

Both teams have been looking for more consistency in their respective games in December. The Islanders and Avs have each posted a 4-5-1 record over their past ten games, and there’s clear room for improvement. Injuries are a big concern for the Avs right now, so it’s somewhat surprising that they’ve still managed to stay afloat despite some of their core players not being in the lineup. On the other hand, the Islanders have had a fresh start this year under new head coach Lane Lambert, which has led them to an 18-13-1 record.

With all things being equal in this matchup and the Avalanche missing key players, it’s somewhat surprising to see them still listed as favorites on the moneyline at -162. Of course, Colorado is one of the more challenging arenas and atmospheres to play in the NHL, but this line feels semi-disrespectful to what the Isles have accomplished this season.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Islanders are expected to start Ilya Sorokin, while the Avalanche should do the same with Alexandar Georgiev. The Islanders starter has posted a 10-10 record, paired with a .921 save percentage, while Georgiev is 12-6-2 with a .920 save percentage. Both goalies have proven to be valuable commodities to their teams, and that should be evident again here tonight.

The Islanders already got the better of the Avs earlier this season at home, where they recorded a tight 5-4 victory. Even with this matchup coming on the road in a harsh environment, there’s too much value for the visitors to pass up on the moneyline when considering the injuries that Colorado is dealing with. As a result, there’s some value prevalent here in siding with New York on the moneyline at +134.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (+134)

Even though nine combined goals were scored when these teams met to end October, that doesn’t mean a high-scoring game will again transpire tonight. The total for this contest is set at just six, with the over coming in at -102, while the under sits at -122. These teams are currently middle of the pack in terms of goal scoring, while both also sit top ten in the league in goals allowed per game. That should give bettors an understanding of why the total is set at just six. With both teams having no issues playing a low-scoring, defensive affair, it’s hard to side away from the under tonight at -122.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-122)

The New York Islanders aren’t known for their goal-scoring, but that doesn’t mean they necessarily lack offensive talent up front. One of their top goal scorers through two months has been Brock Nelson, who’s tallied 15 goals and 18 assists. Even though we’re not projecting a lot of goals tonight, Nelson has some value attached to his name to find the back of the net, and his price at +184 is just too good to pass up.

Best Prop: Brock Nelson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+184)