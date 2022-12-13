NHL Best Bets: Islanders vs. Bruins Game Picks

New York Islanders (+210) vs. Boston Bruins (-260) Total: 6 (O +100, U -122)
It’s difficult not to be impressed with how the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins have started their campaigns. The Isles enter this matchup with a 6-4 record over their last ten games, while the Bruins are 7-2-1 over that same sample size. Boston has been dominant at TD Garden this season, owning a 14-0-1 record. Tonight will be a challenging task for the visiting Islanders, who sit as +210 underdogs on the moneyline compared to the Bruins’ -260. These teams are likely closer than those numbers suggest, but home-ice advantage has been a true game-changer for Boston. Of course, their record in their barn isn’t sustainable, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t value in what they’ll bring tonight.
Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Islanders are expected to start Ilya Sorokin, while the Bruins should do the same with Linus Ullmark. These two starting goalies have been among the best and most consistent in the NHL. The Islanders netminder has a 10-9 record with a .925 save percentage, while Ullmark is 16-1 with a .941 save percentage.
Even though Sorokin should do a solid job of keeping the Islanders in this contest, the Bruins have been on another level at home this year. There’s no value in the Bruins’ moneyline price, but their puck line odds are worth backing at +116.
Best Bet: Bruins puck line -1.5 (-102)
It’s no secret that the Bruins and Islanders have no issue playing a low-scoring and defensively responsible game. The Bruins sit first in goals allowed per game, while the Islanders aren’t far behind in seventh, demonstrating that finding the back of the net should be challenging. Boston is also the top goal-scoring team in the league, but the focus likely won’t be on creating a high-scoring environment. Trust these teams as they continue to show us that they’re more worried about limiting high-danger chances than playing a run-and-gun offensive brand of hockey. As a result, there’s some value in targeting the under six at -122.
Best Bet: Under six (-122)
One of the best NHL goal scorers has been on a big hot streak for the Boston Bruins. David Pastrnak has started his contract year with a fire in his belly, producing at a level that will make the Bruins’ front office have to pay up. The Bruins’ talented winger has scored five goals over his last five games to lead the team, along with 19 goals in just 27 games this season. It will be a difficult environment to score, but Pastrnak still has some value to light the lamp at +102.
Best Prop: David Pastrnak to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+102)
