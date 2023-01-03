NHL Best Bets: Islanders vs. Canucks Game Picks

The New York Islanders will look to continue their solid play in 2023, setting out on a visit to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Islanders (-113) vs. Vancouver Canucks (-106) Total: 6 (O -122, U +100)

Even with the Islanders much higher in the standings, neither New York nor Vancouver will enter this matchup playing well. The Isles have a 4-4-2 record over their last ten games, while the Canucks are 5-5 over that same sample size. It’s a small surprise to see this matchup basically listed as pick ’em, with the Canucks priced as slight underdogs on the moneyline at -106, while the Islanders sit at -113.

There’s been more consistency with the Islanders under first-year head coach Lane Lambert, while the same can’t be said for Bruce Boudreau and the Canucks. The Islanders play a solid defensive style, which could prove troublesome, even for a Vancouver offense that scores at the seventh-best clip in the NHL.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Islanders are expected to turn to Ilya Sorokin, while the Canucks should do the same with Spencer Martin. The Islanders’ netminder has been a big reason for their success, owning a 13-12-1 record with a .928 save percentage. Martin hasn’t found that same consistency for the Canucks, posting an 11-6-1 record with a .886 save percentage.

The Islanders should have a sizable advantage in goal, no matter how you perceive this matchup. With the ups and downs the Canucks have faced, it’s hard to trust them in this contest, so there’s likely some value in the Islanders. Expect a defensive clinic and for New York to win this game outright.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (-113)

Over the Islanders’ last five games, only one has seen six or more goals scored. The exact opposite can be said for the Canucks, who’ve seen four of their last five games combine to score six or more goals. The Canucks allow a ton of goals, sitting 30th in that category, but the Islanders aren’t trying to play run-and-gun hockey, so there’s likely some value in expecting a lower-scoring affair. As a result, targeting the under six is the direction bettors should lean in tonight at +100.

Best Bet: Under six (+100)

There hasn’t been a ton of offensive consistency from the Islanders’ forwards, but one player that has stood out is Brock Nelson. He has 37 points in 38 games and has created a lot of offense. After scoring a career-best 37 goals last season, Nelson has already compiled 15, looking to break the 30-goal plateau again. Tonight’s matchup is a juicy one against a Canucks team that allows far too many goals. There’s some definite value in targeting Nelson to find the back of the net at +200.

Best Prop: Brock Nelson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+200)