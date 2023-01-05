NHL Best Bets: Islanders vs. Oilers Game Picks

The New York Islanders look to continue finding success on their Western road trip when they visit the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Islanders (+136) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-164) Total: 6 (O -115, U -104)

The Islanders and Oilers currently occupy playoff positions in their respective conferences, but neither enters this matchup playing well. The Islanders have a 5-3-2 record over their last ten games and sit in the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Oilers are 4-4-2 over that same sample size and also sit eighth in the Western Conference.

The Isles have played more consistently than the Oilers, who’ve struggled to keep pucks out of their net. The Islanders have better underlying numbers than their overall record suggests, and there’s reason to believe that they’re due for a solid second half of the season. The Oilers are listed as home favorites tonight at -164 on the moneyline, while the visiting Islanders are priced at +136.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Islanders are expected to continue riding Ilya Sorokin, while the Oilers should do the same with Stuart Skinner. The Islanders netminder has continued to post great numbers, owning a 14-12-1 record with a .926 save percentage. Skinner has taken over the crease in Edmonton, which has seen him compile a 12-10-1 record with a .914 save percentage.

There’s more to like about the Islanders in this matchup than the Oilers, who haven’t shown much consistency to end December and begin January. In addition, New York’s moneyline is challenging to pass up at +136.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (+136)

Over the Islanders’ last five games, three have seen six or more total goals scored, while the same applies to the Oilers. Edmonton has had no issue scoring goals, leading to the third-highest-scoring offense in the NHL, while the Islanders sit 15th. These teams have met once this season in a low-scoring affair, which saw the Islanders shut out the Oilers 3-0 on home ice. The Oilers will be looking for some payback, but the Islanders have a stingy defense and goalie that will be hard to score on. There’s likely some value in targeting the under six at -104.

Best Bet: Under six (-104)

There haven’t been a lot of goal scorers on the Islanders that’ve separated themselves from other team members, but they have six players in double figures. One player that has reached the ten-goal plateau is Mathew Barzal, who’s red-hot at the moment, leading the team with five goals over his last five games. Goal scoring might not be Barzal’s area of expertise, but with him demonstrating his game-breaking talents, there could be some value in backing Barzal to light the lamp at +280.

Best Prop: Mathew Barzal to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+280)