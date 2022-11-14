NHL Best Bets: Islanders vs. Senators Game Picks

The Ottawa Senators are looking to dig themselves out of a slow start, while the red-hot New York Islanders will try and add to those struggles.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Islanders (-125) vs. Ottawa Senators (+104) Total: 6.5 (O -102, U -120)

Even after a big offseason with plenty of positive changes, the Senators are still finding ways to lose, struggling out of the gate with a 5-8-1 record. On the other hand, the New York Islanders appear to be again headed in a positive direction, starting the year at 10-6.

You’re seeing a different side of the Islanders under new head coach Lane Lambert. Under Barry Trotz, the team was more focused on a detailed defensive style of hockey, but that appears to no longer be the case, with the team scoring at the NHL’s tenth-highest clip per game. With some of the talent up front, it was only a matter of time before they targeted a coach who could get the most out of them.

The Sens have been scoring at a high rate too, but their problem has been keeping pucks out of the net, which has them 26th overall. A continued strength of the Islanders amid some of their systematic changes has seen them allow the sixth-lowest goals per game.

Even with the Islanders slightly listed as road favorites, it’s hard to pass them up at -125 on the moneyline. Despite their high-octane offense, the Isles should bring a style of play that makes the Sens uncomfortable and makes it hard for them to score goals.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (-125)

Even though both offenses sit in the top ten in the league in goals scored per game, that doesn’t automatically mean that we will be targeting the over. Still, four of the last six Islanders games have scored seven or more goals, while the same can be said for the Senators. With that, it’s somewhat surprising to see less juice on the over here at just -102, while the under currently sits at -120. It likely won’t be an easy night for the Sens offensively, but they should still chip in enough to help the total go over 6.5.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-102)

Brock Nelson is one of the hottest players on the Islanders’ roster through sixteen games. He’s tallied eight goals and nine assists over their first sixteen games and has unlocked a new gear offensively. Nelson is coming off a career-high 59-point season, but it appears early on he has another level he can get to. Playing against a Sens team that has trouble defensively and in goal, it’s hard to fade the price that Nelson has to light the lamp at +172.

Best Prop: Brock Nelson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+172)