NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Avalanche Game Picks

The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are set to play host to the Winnipeg Jets tonight from Ball Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Winnipeg Jets (+176) vs. Colorado Avalanche (-215) Total: 6.5 (O -115, U -105)

There’s no Stanley Cup hangover for the Colorado Avalanche, at least offensively, which has seen the team post a 2-1 record and score 14 goals. The biggest question surrounding the Avs this season was whether or not their new goalie tandem would work, but it’s too early to evaluate. There’s so much to like about the Avalanche, but there are also a lot of positives surrounding the Jets this season. They’ve only played two games to this point and posted a 1-1 record, but there’s reason to like where this team is headed under Rick Bowness’s tutelage.

If the Jets are going to find success, a big reason will be because their star goaltender has returned to his Vezina-caliber play. That’s not to say it wasn’t there last year, but it was hard to see it amid the team’s defensive struggles. The visiting Jets will start Connor Hellebuyck, while the Avalanche will likely turn toward Alexandar Georgiev. This should be a quality goaltending matchup on paper, especially considering how both have looked through two starts.

What’s interesting about this matchup is that the Avalanche present one of the most challenging places to play in the NHL, and not just because of the altitude. They used this as a significant advantage during their playoff run last season, and it’s hard to see that disappearing tonight. Still, there’s no value in considering the Avs on the moneyline at -215, but the Jets should be able to do enough to keep this a one-goal game. As a result, targeting the Jets on the puck line at +1.5 has some value attached at -140.

Best Bet: Jets puck line +1.5 (-140)

It’s hard to see this trend continuing for the entire season, but early on, the Avalanche have participated in some high-scoring games. In all three of their games, the total combined scores have landed between seven and nine goals, which could be a trend that continues tonight. The Jets are trying to play better two-way hockey, but that’s hard to maintain against a team as talented as the Avalanche. That doesn’t mean we’re in for a crazy back-and-forth affair, but the Jets should be able to score, leading us to the over 6.5 total at -115.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-115)

One of the best scorers in the NHL has gotten off to a torrid pace in the 2022-23 season. Nathan MacKinnon signed a luxurious contract extension after winning the Stanley Cup, playing a substantial role. He’s off to another great start, tallying seven points through three games. MacKinnon has enjoyed playing the Jets in his career, notching 31 points in 32 games, so there’s value in looking toward him to score at +118.

Best Prop: Nathan MacKinnon Over 0.5 Goals (+118)