NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Blues Game Picks

Two Central division foes are set to face off this evening, with the Winnipeg Jets visiting the St. Louis Blues from the Enterprise Center.

Winnipeg Jets (-110) vs. St. Louis Blues (-110) Total: 6 (O-112, U-108)



The Jets and Blues enter this matchup on different ends of the spectrum, with Winnipeg having posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games after two straight victories, while the Blues are 4-6 over that same sample size. These clubs already met once this season, on October 24, when the Jets shut out the Blues 4-0. That should give you some confidence in the Winnipeg side of the equation tonight with how well they’ve been playing and their previous dominating victory.

There’s an interesting line for this matchup, with the Blues and Jets sharing equal prices at -110 on the moneyline. There hasn’t been a lot of consistency with the Blues this season, and that wasn’t exactly expected heading into the season. There are a lot of talented pieces on this hockey team, but they just haven’t been performing on the ice, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.

Looking toward the expected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Jets should continue riding Connor Hellebuyck, while the Blues should do the same with Jordan Binnington. The Jets netminder has been great this season, posting a 13-5-1 record, paired with a .932 save percentage. On the other hand, Binnington has struggled, sitting at 9-11 with a .889 save percentage.

With the Jets having a clear edge in goal in this matchup and just playing better hockey at the moment, it’s hard to fade them in this divisional tilt. With the teams holding equal prices on the moneyline, siding with the hotter team right now has some value for the visitors.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (-110)

Over the Jets’ past five games, three matchups have seen more than six goals scored, while four of the previous five have gone over for the Blues. There’s definitely the potential that the Jets could limit the Blues again in this matchup, but with how poor Binnington has been in goal for St. Louis, it’s hard to see a low-scoring affair from the Jets. St. Louis has shown some offensive capability of late, which should be evident tonight, but Hellebuyck will do enough to hold down the fort. In saying that, there’s too much value here looking toward the over 6.5, at an appetizing number of -112.

Best Bet: Over 6 (-112)

There’s a lot more offensive firepower on this Winnipeg Jets team than they’re likely given credit for. One player that’s had a good start to the campaign has been Jets forward Mark Scheifele, who’s already tallied 15 goals and six assists on the campaign. He’s stepped up in a big way in the goal-scoring department, and there’s value in that stretch continuing tonight. Over the team’s past five games, Scheifele leads the Jets in goals with five, and with him currently on a heater, it’s hard to fade his price of +162 to score tonight.

Best Prop: Mark Scheifele to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+162)