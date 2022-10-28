NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Coyotes Game Picks

It was a slow start to the campaign for the Winnipeg Jets, but they’ve turned things around and will visit the Arizona Coyotes tonight from Mullet Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Winnipeg Jets (-152) vs. Arizona Coyotes (+126) Total: 6.5 (O -120, U -102)

You read that correctly; the Coyotes will play out of Mullet Arena this season. Just another stain on the Coyotes’ franchise, but that doesn’t change how we view this matchup. The Jets enter after posting an impressive 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings last night and have won two straight games to improve to 4-3. Meanwhile, the Coyotes have a 2-4 record out of the gate.

The visiting Jets will likely turn towards their backup goalie tonight after starting their number one yesterday. The team’s backup David Rittich has made one start this year for the Jets. On the other hand, the Coyotes are expected to turn towards Karel Vejmelka. In his loan start for the Jets, Rittich posted a .871 save percentage, leaving plenty of room for improvement. Meanwhile, Vejmelka sits 1-3 with a .877 save percentage.

It’s hard to trust a team on the puck line with their backup goalie in the net, but playing the Coyotes should be an exception. This isn’t disrespecting Arizona (OK, maybe a little); it’s just realistic with their roster. It’s hard not to back the Jets on the puck line at +164.

Best Bet: Jets puck line -1.5 (+164)

We mentioned above that there are question marks with both goalies, so it’s not a stretch to expect several goals to be scored. The Coyotes’ offensive firepower is not potent, but they’ve still averaged slightly above three goals per game. With the Jets likely starting their backup goalie, these teams could exceed that total. Coming off a six-goal outing against the Kings, there’s optimism that the Jets have found their groove. Direct your attention to the total of 6.5, and back the over at -120.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-120)

The Jets are starting to find some consistency, and they’ve been getting some solid production from their important players, including Pierre-Luc Dubois. He’s tallied four points through seven games and can bring more, especially against Arizona. Dubois should be able to create offensive chances, so there’s likely some value in targeting his player prop to score at +188.

Best Prop: Pierre-Luc Dubois to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+188)