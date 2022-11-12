NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Flames Game Picks

Another all-Canadian matchup on tonight’s slate of games will go down at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with the Winnipeg Jets visiting the Calgary Flames.

Winnipeg Jets (+134) vs. Calgary Flames (-162) Total: 6.5 (O-102, U-120)

To say that these two teams are headed in opposite directions would be an understatement. The Flames have been struggling mightily of late, and there are plenty of question marks about how they’ll ultimately get out of this. Calgary has posted a 2-6-2 record over their last ten games and sit at 5-6-2 overall, which isn’t exactly the type of start you’d have wanted for them after they retooled their core mix of players. On the other hand, the Jets are playing some inspiring hockey and have posted a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games while also winning three in a row.

Even amidst the Flames’ struggles, it’s hard to see this team not digging themselves out of this hole, knowing how talented this roster is and what they’re capable of. It will likely take some time to get the chemistry going and proper line combinations, but there’s more of a sense of urgency surrounding them right now.

There are multiple reasons that the Jets have found success early on this season under new head coach Rick Bowness. The main reason, though, has to be in net, which has seen their star goaltender put up big numbers through the first stretch of the year. Connor Hellebuyck is expected once again to get the start between the pipes for the visitors tonight, while the Flames will counter with Jacob Markstrom. The Jets netminder has posted a sensational 7-2-1 record, along with a ..938 save percentage and two shutouts. Looking at Markstrom, things haven’t come relatively as easy for him, which has seen him own a 4-3-2 record, paired with a .893 save percentage.

It’s hard to bet against the Flames at home in this matchup, but the Jets are playing some great hockey now and have a goalie that’s operating like he’s from another planet. With the plus-money value the red-hot visitors are presenting, it’s hard to fade them tonight on the moneyline at +134.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (+134)

With what we know of these two teams and how they want to play, don’t be surprised if there’s a defensive matchup on tap tonight. Despite the early season poor numbers from Markstrom, he’s eventually going to progress into the goaltender that’s competed for the Vezina trophy over the last two seasons.

It’s been somewhat strange to see the Flames play this poorly defensively in a Darryl Sutter-coached system, meaning there are likely some things you’ll see cleaned up shortly. Even if we like the value of the Jets tonight, the Flames should still do enough good things to keep this a low-scoring affair, meaning siding with the under 6.5 at -120 has some value.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-120)

There have been multiple top goal scorers in the NHL this season that hasn’t gotten off to great starts and has been relatively snake bitten. One of those on the Jets has been their winger Kyle Connor, who scored 47 goals last season, but has just two early this year. There’s undoubtedly a stretch of games coming where Connor is going to get back on track and this solid matchup on Hockey Night in Canada is exactly what the doctor ordered. It’s not that Connor has been poor to start the season either, as he’s been posting good underlying numbers. The puck just hasn’t been going in for him. That’s due to change, and you should bet on that happening tonight, with him listed at +172 to score, which is an excellent value price.

Best Prop: Kyle Connor to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+172)