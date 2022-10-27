NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Kings Game Picks

Western Conference teams looking to find some early consistency will collide tonight, with the Winnipeg Jets visiting the Los Angeles Kings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Winnipeg Jets (+126) vs. Los Angeles Kings (-152) Total: 6 (O -115, U -105)

The Jets and Kings have been mediocre to begin the season, with Winnipeg owning a 3-3 record while the Kings are 4-4. They each won their last contest and will be looking to string together consecutive victories tonight, with the Jets upsetting the Blues and the Los Angeles Kings doing the same to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Those are both positive trends that these teams will be looking to build on tonight, with the visiting Jets sitting as underdogs on the moneyline at +126 while the Kings are at -152.

Goaltending should be something to watch in this matchup, knowing that the Jets have a back-to-back with the first leg against the Kings. With Los Angeles offering more competition than tomorrow’s opponent, the Arizona Coyotes, expect the Jets to go with their number one goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The Kings will likely turn towards Cal Petersen in their goal. There’s more of a timeshare in the Kings crease, but you should expect Petersen’s starts to increase.

The Kings have been a little more consistent than the Jets, even if they boast similar records. It’s harder to trust the Jets in this matchup, even if they have a friendly plus-money price tag. Bettors should lean in favor of the Kings on the moneyline at -152.

Best Bet: Kings moneyline (-152)

The Jets have had trouble putting pucks in the net, while the same can’t be said for the Kings. The Kings have had trouble keeping pucks out of their net, which could be problematic against a Jets team that will eventually click. With the Kings’ inconsistencies in net and on defense, it’s easy to make a case for both the over and under. Still, the Kings shouldn’t have an issue continuing to score goals at home, while the Jets should start trending in a more offensive direction. With the talent present, it’s more challenging to look away from the over six at -115.

Best Bet: Over 6 (-115)

Anze Kopitar has been an integral part of what the Kings have done on both sides of the puck over the past decade, and he’s certainly not finished. The big center has recorded one goal and six assists, but more goal production should be coming shortly. He’s never been one to put up big goal numbers, but he has more to offer than he’s shown early on, meaning targeting his prop to score at +260 has some value.

Best Prop: Anze Kopitar to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+260)