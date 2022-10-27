NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Kings Game Picks

Winnipeg Jets (+126) vs. Los Angeles Kings (-152) Total: 6 (O -115, U -105)
The Jets and Kings have been mediocre to begin the season, with Winnipeg owning a 3-3 record while the Kings are 4-4. They each won their last contest and will be looking to string together consecutive victories tonight, with the Jets upsetting the Blues and the Los Angeles Kings doing the same to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Those are both positive trends that these teams will be looking to build on tonight, with the visiting Jets sitting as underdogs on the moneyline at +126 while the Kings are at -152.
Goaltending should be something to watch in this matchup, knowing that the Jets have a back-to-back with the first leg against the Kings. With Los Angeles offering more competition than tomorrow’s opponent, the Arizona Coyotes, expect the Jets to go with their number one goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The Kings will likely turn towards Cal Petersen in their goal. There’s more of a timeshare in the Kings crease, but you should expect Petersen’s starts to increase.
The Kings have been a little more consistent than the Jets, even if they boast similar records. It’s harder to trust the Jets in this matchup, even if they have a friendly plus-money price tag. Bettors should lean in favor of the Kings on the moneyline at -152.
Best Bet: Kings moneyline (-152)
The Jets have had trouble putting pucks in the net, while the same can’t be said for the Kings. The Kings have had trouble keeping pucks out of their net, which could be problematic against a Jets team that will eventually click. With the Kings’ inconsistencies in net and on defense, it’s easy to make a case for both the over and under. Still, the Kings shouldn’t have an issue continuing to score goals at home, while the Jets should start trending in a more offensive direction. With the talent present, it’s more challenging to look away from the over six at -115.
Best Bet: Over 6 (-115)
Anze Kopitar has been an integral part of what the Kings have done on both sides of the puck over the past decade, and he’s certainly not finished. The big center has recorded one goal and six assists, but more goal production should be coming shortly. He’s never been one to put up big goal numbers, but he has more to offer than he’s shown early on, meaning targeting his prop to score at +260 has some value.
Best Prop: Anze Kopitar to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+260)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.