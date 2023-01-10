NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Red Wings Game Picks

Two teams headed in opposite directions will collide this evening, with the Winnipeg Jets visiting the Detroit Red Wings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Winnipeg Jets (-137) vs. Detroit Red Wings (+114) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106)

The Jets have been surging, posting five straight victories amid a 6-4 stretch of play. On the other hand, the Red Wings have now lost three in a row and sit with a 3-6-1 record over that same sample size. Winnipeg has been one of the best stories this year and has continued to occupy the second position in the Central Division safely.

Under new head coach Rick Bowness, the Jets have erased any preseason doubts. He has done an excellent job of reenergizing this group and putting together a structure that works with how this roster is built. In addition, the Jets have also gotten multiple important bodies back, putting them in a position to continue climbing the standings.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Jets are expected to continue with Connor Hellebuyck, while the Red Wings have confirmed that Ville Husso will be between the pipes. The Jets netminder has been great this year, posting a 20-9-1 record with a .928 save percentage, while Husso is 12-8-5 with a .903 save percentage. What’s clear is that the Jets should have a sizable advantage in goal, a significant factor in how we plan to direct our attention.

With the way the Jets have been playing after getting reinforcements back in their lineup, it’s hard to ignore the moneyline price they’re getting. Winnipeg’s listed as the road favorite, but their price of -137 is one that bettors should gravitate toward.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (-137)

The Jets have some positive underlying numbers, with them sitting as the tenth-highest-scoring team and the second-best in goals allowed per game. Over the Jets’ last five games, three matchups have seen six or more goals scored, while the Red Wings have also seen that happen in three games. The Red Wings’ offense has recently floundered, so it’s hard seeing them solving Hellebuyck. As a result, there’s likely some value in backing the under six at -106.

Best Bet: Under six (-106)

One player back from injury is Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers. The speedy forward hasn’t missed a beat in his return, coming off a three-point outing against the Vancouver Canucks. Confidence is on the upswing for Ehlers, and he’s demonstrating why he’s one of the most skilled players in the entire NHL. The fact that you’re still able to get Ehlers at his current price of +200 is all the incentive bettors should need to target this play.

Best Prop: Nikolaj Ehlers to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+200)