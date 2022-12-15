NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Bruins Game Picks

The Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings have played well through two months, making for an exciting TD Garden clash.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Los Angeles Kings (+188) vs. Boston Bruins (-230) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110)

Even though both teams have played, it’s hard to argue that the Bruins haven’t been the NHL’s most dominant team. Boston has a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games and a 15-0-1 home record. That’s not great news for the Kings, who look to hand the B’s their first regulation loss at home this season. The Kings have a 4-3-3 record over their last ten games and an 8-7-3 road record.

Unlike last season, the Kings have been better at goal-scoring but have struggled defensively. That doesn’t bode well for them in this matchup with Boston, knowing they score at the second-highest clip in the league and allow the fewest goals per game.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Kings are expected to start Jonathan Quick, while the Bruins should do the same with Linus Ullmark. The Kings netminder has an 8-8-3 record with a .882 save percentage, while Ullmark is 17-1 with a .938 save percentage. It’s difficult not to be impressed with Ullmark’s accomplishments thus far, which gives the Bruins a significant advantage at home.

With how consistent the Bruins have been, especially at home, it’s hard to avoid their price tonight. Their -230 moneyline odds don’t present any value, but the puck line has them priced at +106, which makes sense to target.

Best Bet: Bruins puck line -1.5 (+106)

Over the Bruins’ last five games, three have seen seven or more goals scored, while four of the Kings’ last five games have seen six or more goals scored. Tonight’s total is set at six, with the over and under equally priced at -110. Even though the Bruins are great at keeping pucks out of their net, the Kings’ bread and butter has been goal-scoring. They should do enough in this matchup to be able to contribute to the over hitting. As a result, there’s value present with the over six.

Best Bet: Over 6 (-110)

The Bruins have developed a great mix of talent on offense, and multiple players have made Boston one of the top-scoring teams in the NHL. Brad Marchand has already tallied eight goals and 13 assists through 20 games, but more is expected of Marchand. This is an excellent matchup for him to thrive, especially considering that the Kings are 28th in goals allowed per game. Marchand is priced at +186 to score, providing a lot of value with that number.

Best Prop: Brad Marchand to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+186)