NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Canadiens Game Picks

The Los Angeles Kings will look to shake their recent struggles when they visit the Montreal Canadiens tonight.

Los Angeles Kings (-170) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+140) Total: 6 (O-122, U+100)

For a team that went out and added some high-end elements this offseason, the Los Angeles Kings have struggled over their past ten games, where they own a 3-4-3 record. Fortunately for the Kings, they’ve had a relatively strong start to the season otherwise, meaning they have a bit of a buffer in their overall standing.

The Kings’ opposition tonight in the Habs have also been hanging around in the standings, even amidst a year where there were little to no expectations present. The Habs are coming off a 2-1-1 road trip and have also posted a 5-4-1 record over their past ten. What’s been clear about this team is that they aren’t an easy two points on any given night, meaning the Kings will have to earn their results this evening.

Looking toward the expected goalie matchup tonight, the Kings are likely starting Jonathan Quick, while the Habs have confirmed that Jake Allen will be between the pipes. The veteran Kings netminder has posted an 8-8-2 record, paired with a .887 save percentage, while Allen is 8-9 with a .895 save percentage. Neither of these goalies has particularly been strong, but that has more to do with overall team defense than anything else.

The visiting Kings are much better than their recent record shows, and they’ll likely be playing angry here after a difficult showing in Toronto on Thursday. There’s not a ton of value in their moneyline price of -170, but it’s hard to ignore siding with them in this matchup tonight.

Best Bet: Kings moneyline (-170)

Both the Habs and Kings sit in the bottom third of the NHL in goals allowed per game, meaning we could be in for a sneaky high-scoring affair tonight. The Canadiens aren’t a scary offense right now, but they have some scoring depth that should be evident in this contest. The Kings have scored five or more goals in three of their past five games, and there’s no reason that their high-scoring ways can’t continue on the road at the Bell Centre. Neither starting goalie should scare you away from siding with the over six here, which is the better value play at -122.

Best Bet: Over 6 (-122)

One of the weapons that the Los Angeles Kings targeted in the offseason via trade was winger Kevin Fiala. That move has clearly paid off early on, considering he currently leads the team in scoring with 30 points, eight of which have come over the past five games. The Canadiens sit in 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed per game, meaning there should be plenty of room for offense to take center stage tonight. Fiala has the game-breaking ability to make the Habs pay here, and there’s simply too much value in his prop to score tonight at +220 to avoid.

Best Prop: Kevin Fiala to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+220)