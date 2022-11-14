NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Flames Game Picks

The Los Angeles Kings will be looking to continue their winning way when they visit the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Los Angeles Kings (+146) vs. Calgary Flames (-178) Total: 6 (O -120, U -102)

Entering this matchup, the Kings have won four straight games. They are 7-2-1 over their past ten and sit in second place in the Pacific division. The Flames haven’t found much consistency over that same stretch, posting a 3-5-2 record. It’s been somewhat strange to see the Flames struggle out of the gate, knowing how talented the roster and coaching are.

What’s been troublesome for the Flames has been their goaltending. We’re likely to see their starter Jacob Markstrom between the pipes tonight, but he hasn’t performed up to the levels we’re accustomed to. The Swedish netminder owns a 5-3-2 record, paired with a .895 save percentage. On the other hand, goaltending hasn’t been anything to write home about for the Kings. Jonathan Quick has been fine, putting together a decent stretch, but is 6-4-1 with a .904 save percentage.

The Flames will look to string together a couple of wins against a Kings team playing some inspiring hockey. The Flames will eventually start playing more consistently because there’s too much talent not to, but the Kings’ win streak has value at +146 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Kings moneyline (+146)

Regarding the total, the line is set at 6, with the over sitting at -120 while the under is at -102. Over the last eight Kings games, five of those matchups have seen less than seven goals scored. The same numbers apply to the Flames. There’s offensive talent on both hockey clubs, but with the Flames controlling the matchups and the trends we’ve seen from these clubs of late, it’s hard to look away from the under tonight.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-102)

Multiple Kings players have continued to put up solid offensive numbers, but their offseason acquisition Kevin Fiala has added another element that they were missing. In his first year with the club, Fiala has already recorded five goals and eleven assists, which has been a key factor in the team’s excellent start. The Flames are likely due for positive regression on the defense and in the goaltending department, but the price for Fiala to score is too juicy to pass up, so target his prop to score at +260.

Best Prop: Kevin Fiala to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+260)