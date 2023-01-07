NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Picks

The Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings currently control the top two positions in the Pacific division, and they’re set to face off tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Los Angeles Kings (+134) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (-162) Total: 6 (O-122, U+100)

Both the Kings and Golden Knights enter this matchup playing some strong hockey, with the visitors owning a 7-2-1 record over their past ten games, while the Golden Knights are 6-3-1 over that same sample size after three straight victories. These two rivals have already collided twice this season, which saw Vegas open with a 4-3 victory while the Kings responded with a 4-2 victory of their own.

Oddly, Vegas has been much better away from home this season, but that shouldn’t deter bettors from looking in their direction tonight. The Golden Knights are listed as -162 favorites on the moneyline, while the Kings are priced at +134. There are positive aspects that both teams bring to the table, but there’s a reason that Vegas is currently six points ahead of LA with one game in hand. The underlying numbers have been much stronger for the home side, which should give you confidence in them tonight.

Looking towards the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Kings are expected to start Pheonix Copley, while the Golden Knights should do the same with Logan Thompson. Copley has emerged as the starter for the Kings and has posted a 9-2 record, paired with a .901 save percentage. Thompson has continued to be a consistent option for Vegas, owning an 18-9-1 record and a .915 save percentage.

It’s probably not the most attractive price to look at when considering the Golden Knights on the moneyline tonight, but they’re the better team and have been finding some nice consistency to start the new year. Knowing that siding with their -162 moneyline odds is the direction bettors should lean in this evening.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (-162)

There’s been a big difference in defense and goaltending between these two teams, with the Kings sitting 24th in the NHL in goals allowed per game while the Golden Knights reside in 11th. Over the Kings, past five games, four have combined for six or more goals scored, while the same can be said for three of the previous five Golden Knights games. Both matchups between the Kings and Golden Knights have seen six or more goals scored, meaning it’s hardly a surprise to see the total tonight set at six. The over is slightly juiced at -122, and rightfully so, meaning that’s the direction bettors should side on this Saturday evening.

Best Bet: Over 6 (-122)

Defense might be more of the calling card for the Golden Knights, but that doesn’t mean the team is without offensive firepower, considering they sit tenth in the NHL in goals scored per game. A big part of their offense has been Jack Eichel. When he’s suited up this season, which has been 28 games, Eichel’s logged 32 points. It’s not hard to appreciate his gifted offensive presence, and in a matchup like this one, he should be targeted to light the lamp. The star center is currently priced at +190 to score, and you’re not going to find a more appetizing price on tonight’s slate.

Best Prop: Jack Eichel to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+190)