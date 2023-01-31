NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Hurricanes Game Picks

Two teams looking to finish the month off strong will collide in Carolina as the Los Angeles Kings visit the Hurricanes.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Los Angeles Kings (+168) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (-205) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110)

The Kings and Hurricanes are playing well heading into the All-Star break, making for a compelling matchup tonight. The Kings enter with a 6-4 record over their last ten games, while the Hurricanes have won five straight games, posting a 7-1-2 record over that same sample size.

These teams faced off earlier this season when the Hurricanes doubled up the Kings 4-2 on December 3. Carolina leads the Metropolitan Division, establishing itself as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. There’s much to like about both teams, but the Hurricanes should have the edge, evident by their -205 moneyline price compared to the Kings’ +168.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Kings are expected to start Pheonix Copley, while the Hurricanes should do the same with Antti Raanta. The Kings netminder has a 15-3 record with a .901 save percentage, while Raanta is 12-2-3 with a .897 save percentage. It’s hard to give an edge to either at the moment, which could lead to a higher-scoring game.

The Hurricanes are playing better at the moment and would like to enter the All-Star break with their win streak intact. There’s not much value in the Hurricanes’ moneyline price of -205, but with Carolina already having defeated the Kings by multiple goals, there’s value in the puck line at +116.

Best Bet: Hurricanes Puck Line -1.5 (+126)

The Kings and Hurricanes sit in the top half in goals scored per game, but Carolina has the advantage in goals allowed per game, sitting fourth. Over the Kings’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in four, while the Hurricanes have seen that in three of their previous five. With recent trends, there’s likely some value in the over six to hit, priced at -110.

Best Bet: Over Six (-110)

The Hurricanes have more offensive talent than they get credit for, and there’s some value in targeting some of their players to score tonight. Sebastian Aho leads the team with seven goals over their last five games. In addition, Aho has 44 points in 42 games. The Kings sit 23rd in goals allowed per game, and Aho should be able to take advantage tonight. The Hurricanes center is listed at +164 to score, and we like his hot steak to continue in this matchup.

Best Prop: Sebastian Aho to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+164)