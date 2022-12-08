NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Two teams with good starts will collide tonight, with the Los Angeles Kings visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Los Angeles Kings (+150) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-182) Total: 6 (O -112, U -108)

The Kings and Maple Leafs enter this matchup on winning notes, with Los Angeles owning a 4-3-3 record over their last ten games, while Toronto is 7-0-3 over that same sample size. It’s hard to find many flaws with how these teams are playing. Unexpectedly, the Kings have the tenth-highest-scoring offense in the NHL, while the Maple Leafs are 21st. On the other hand, the Kings have allowed the 23rd most goals per game in the league, while the Maple Leafs sit third.

The Kings and Maple Leafs already met earlier this season, which saw the Kings pick up a 4-2 victory at home. You might be more impressed by the Maple Leafs of late if you’re just box score hunting, but their 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars could have easily gone the other way if not for excellent goaltending.

Looking at the expected goalie matchup, the visiting Kings should start Phoenix Copley between the pipes, while the Maple Leafs will counter with Ilya Samsonov. The Kings netminder has a 1-0 record with a .939 save percentage, while Samsonov is 7-2-0 with a .924 save percentage.

The Kings have the recipe for defeating the Maple Leafs, which includes two elite shutdown centers in their lineup. They’ve made it difficult on Toronto in the past and should continue doing that tonight, meaning the value is with the visitors at +150.

Best Bet: Kings moneyline (+150)

Tonight’s total is currently set at six, with the over sitting at -112 while the under is at -108. When the Kings have played the Maple Leafs recently, there’s been a definite focus on defense, which should be the case tonight. That fits right into Toronto’s current wheelhouse, which surprisingly has revolved around playing low-event hockey and capitalizing on chances when they appear. As a result, there’s some value in looking towards the under six at -108.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-108)

The Los Angeles Kings have done an excellent job scoring as a committee, so they only have one player who’s cracked double digits in goals to this point. That player isn’t their captain Anze Kopitar, but he does sit second on the team with 24 points in 28 games. In addition, you’re starting to see Kopitar heat up, recording a team-high three goals over the last five games. Knowing that Kopitar will be heavily involved in tonight’s plan means there’s value in targeting him to score at +290.

Best Prop: Anze Kopitar to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+290)