NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Oilers Game Picks

The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are playing much better hockey of late, and they’ll collide tonight from Rogers Place.

Los Angeles Kings (+118) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-142) Total: 6.5 (O-132, U+108)

There were some early struggles for the Kings and Oilers, but the teams have responded nicely and put together some solid stretches of hockey. Entering this matchup, the Kings have posted a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games, while the Oilers are 6-4 over that same stretch of games. These teams were in the playoffs last year, and nothing is expected to change this time around, meaning this should be a solid matchup again after these teams met in an entertaining playoff series last season. The Oilers ultimately got the better of the Kings, but there was a lot to like from both sides in that matchup, which should be evident again tonight.

It’s not that the Kings have the perfect recipe for defeating the Oilers, but they showed during the last playoff series that they have a lot of the ingredients required, which includes two of the best shutdown centers in the NHL.

Looking towards the projected goalie matchup tonight, the Kings are expected to turn towards one of Cal Peterson or Jonathan Quick, while the Oilers should be doing the same with Stuart Skinner. Both of the Kings goalies haven’t performed admirably to this point and have save percentages below .900, while Skinner has quietly taken over the reins in goal for the Oilers and is 3-3 with a .932 save percentage.

With the value the way the Kings have been playing and the value they boast on the moneyline tonight at +118, it’s hard to pass up that price point. Bettors should look in the visitors’ direction.

Best Bet: Kings moneyline (+118)

If we’re looking at what these teams have done of late, three of the last five Kings games have seen six or more goals scored, while four of the previous five Oilers games have too. Neither side has been great at keeping pucks out of their nets, with the Kings sitting 23rd in the league while the Oilers are behind them in 29th. That should be a problem in this matchup tonight, especially when you consider that these offenses both currently sit in the top half of the NHL in scoring. With the high-octane offenses these teams have demonstrated, it’s going to be hard to fade the over 6.5 tonight, which is currently slightly juiced with -132 odds.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-132)

There’s been more of an offensive presence around the Los Angeles Kings this season, mainly due to the development of some of their young players and the trades they made in the offseason. One of the youngsters that have continued to develop and play a scoring role for them is Arthur Kaliyev. The winger has already tallied six goals and seven assists through seventeen games, and there’s reason to like this matchup for him tonight against an Oilers team that has had immense trouble keeping the puck out of their net. With his goal-scoring prowess and a small slate of games, it won’t be easy to pass up the nice price of +420 for Kaliyev to score tonight.

Best Prop: Arthur Kaliyev to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+420)