NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Predators Game Picks

Los Angeles Kings (+146) vs. Nashville Predators (-154) Total: 6.5 (O +100, U -122)
The Kings and Predators each have a 2-2 record through four games. With the emergence of some young talent and some offseason upgrades, the Kings and Preds both envision competing for a playoff position again. Both teams have had problems keeping the puck out of the net early on, which is somewhat surprising given their play structure. The Kings have allowed 18 goals over that stretch, while the Preds have allowed 12. It’s unlikely that these trends will continue moving forward, but it’s still noteworthy as they work through adjustments.
Looking at the projected starting goalies, the visiting Kings will likely turn to veteran Jonathan Quick, while the Predators are expected to stick with Juuse Saros. Both goalies have save percentages below .900, which is cause for concern, but this is a nice get-right matchup for both.
The Kings have yet to put things together after being a surprising story last year, but it’s going to take some time for some of their younger talent to get comfortable. It’s no guarantee that begins tonight, but with how strong they can be defensively and the lack of Predators’ depth up front, don’t be surprised if they’re able to limit them offensively.
Best Bet: Kings moneyline (+146)
Neither team should scare you offensively, meaning there’s the potential that goals are hard to come by. There’s no doubt that both goalies haven’t looked like themselves early on, but things should begin to correct themselves, leading to a low-scoring battle. Neither powerplay has clicked, and there’s a lot of defensive talent in this game, so goals could be at a premium. As a result, looking towards the under six at -105 is worth consideration.
Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-122)
The Nashville Predators have some solid goal-scorers, but nobody brings more to the table than Filip Forsberg. The talented winger has been somewhat quiet through four games, recording just two points, but this a good match for him to get back on track after scoring a career-best 42 goals last season. He’s proven time and time again that he’s a reliable 30-goal scorer, which should continue after signing a long-term deal in the offseason. Forsberg is listed at a very nice price of +200 to score, and that number will be difficult to pass up.
