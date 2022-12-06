NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Senators Game Picks

Los Angeles Kings (-102) vs. Ottawa Senators (-118) Total: 6.5 (O -108, U -112)
Entering this matchup, the Kings aren’t playing well, posting a 3-4-3 record over their last ten games. They have a satisfactory overall record, but more is expected of this group after its offseason acquisitions. Meanwhile, the Senators have underachieved with a 5-5 record over their last ten games but have strung together two straight wins. These teams have already met once this season, which saw the Sens pickup a 3-2 victory.
There’s too much talent on these teams for one of them not to figure it out, so there has to be some value in this matchup with the teams presenting a pick ’em scenario on the moneyline.
Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Kings are expected to continue riding Jonathan Quick, while the Sens should likely do the same with Cam Talbot. The Kings’ netminder has an 8-7-2 record with a .888 save percentage, while Talbot is 4-6-0 with a .919 save percentage. Neither goalie has been great, meaning goals shouldn’t be hard to come by.
With neither team playing great hockey at the moment, there’s likely just a bit more value in siding with the Sens’ recent two-game win streak. Consistency has been their most significant issue, and there’s value in expecting them to put together a three-game win streak at -118 on the moneyline.
Best Bet: Senators moneyline (-118)
Four of the last six Kings games have seen seven or more goals scored, which should bode well if you’re looking to see a high-scoring matchup. Both teams sit in the bottom half of the NHL in goals allowed per game, while we’re also starting to see more goal-scoring from both. The Senators are coming off a five-goal outburst but haven’t done a great job of keeping pucks out of their net, which should create an offensive affair. With that, it’s hard to avoid looking towards the total set at 6.5 and providing strong consideration to the over at -108.
Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-108)
There hasn’t been much to dislike about Claude Giroux’s early tenure with the Ottawa Senators. The veteran still brings a lot to the table and should be able to exploit this matchup. Giroux has 11 goals and 12 assists on the campaign, while the Kings currently sit 26th in the NHL in goals allowed per game. That should give Giroux plenty of time and space to get creative, making his goal-scoring price valuable. Giroux is listed at +245 to score, and there’s too much value in that price point to pass up.
Best Prop: Claude Giroux to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+245)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.