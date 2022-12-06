NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Senators Game Picks

Two teams with playoff aspirations but looking to find their game will collide when the Ottawa Senators host the Los Angeles Kings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Los Angeles Kings (-102) vs. Ottawa Senators (-118) Total: 6.5 (O -108, U -112)

Entering this matchup, the Kings aren’t playing well, posting a 3-4-3 record over their last ten games. They have a satisfactory overall record, but more is expected of this group after its offseason acquisitions. Meanwhile, the Senators have underachieved with a 5-5 record over their last ten games but have strung together two straight wins. These teams have already met once this season, which saw the Sens pickup a 3-2 victory.

There’s too much talent on these teams for one of them not to figure it out, so there has to be some value in this matchup with the teams presenting a pick ’em scenario on the moneyline.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Kings are expected to continue riding Jonathan Quick, while the Sens should likely do the same with Cam Talbot. The Kings’ netminder has an 8-7-2 record with a .888 save percentage, while Talbot is 4-6-0 with a .919 save percentage. Neither goalie has been great, meaning goals shouldn’t be hard to come by.

With neither team playing great hockey at the moment, there’s likely just a bit more value in siding with the Sens’ recent two-game win streak. Consistency has been their most significant issue, and there’s value in expecting them to put together a three-game win streak at -118 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Senators moneyline (-118)

Four of the last six Kings games have seen seven or more goals scored, which should bode well if you’re looking to see a high-scoring matchup. Both teams sit in the bottom half of the NHL in goals allowed per game, while we’re also starting to see more goal-scoring from both. The Senators are coming off a five-goal outburst but haven’t done a great job of keeping pucks out of their net, which should create an offensive affair. With that, it’s hard to avoid looking towards the total set at 6.5 and providing strong consideration to the over at -108.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-108)

There hasn’t been much to dislike about Claude Giroux’s early tenure with the Ottawa Senators. The veteran still brings a lot to the table and should be able to exploit this matchup. Giroux has 11 goals and 12 assists on the campaign, while the Kings currently sit 26th in the NHL in goals allowed per game. That should give Giroux plenty of time and space to get creative, making his goal-scoring price valuable. Giroux is listed at +245 to score, and there’s too much value in that price point to pass up.

Best Prop: Claude Giroux to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+245)