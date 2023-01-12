NHL Best Bets: Kraken vs. Bruins Game Picks

Two teams on winning streaks will face off tonight, with the Seattle Kraken paying a visit to the Boston Bruins.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Kraken (+190) vs. Boston Bruins (-230) Total: 6 (O -106, U -115)

The Kraken have been a fantastic story this season, emerging as one of the top teams in the NHL. Meanwhile, the Bruins have gotten off to a historic start, not losing in regulation at home through their first 22 games. Seattle enters this game on a six-game win streak and has posted a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Bruins have won four in a row and are 8-0-2 over that same sample. Something will have to give tonight, but the oddsmakers suggest the Bruins’ home success will continue, considering they’re listed as -230 favorites compared to the Kraken’s +190 on the moneyline.

Even though the Bruins have set the bar as the NHL’s most elite home team, the Kraken have been dominant on the road, posting a 14-4-2 record. That should give you confidence in their odds, even if you don’t feel comfortable betting against the Bruins.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Kraken are expected to start Philipp Grubauer, while the Bruins should do the same with Linus Ullmark. The Kraken netminder has a 4-7-1 record with a .885 save percentage, while Ullmark is the current Vezina favorite at +140. Ullmark has an absurd 22-1-1 record with a .938 save percentage. The Bruins have a clear edge in goal, which likely factors into their overall price.

Even though the Bruins have an edge in many categories, the Kraken are a dangerous road team and should have some value. The visitor’s puck line odds sit at -130 to keep this a one-goal game, and it’s hard to avoid that price with how well this team has been playing on this road trip.

Best Bet: Kraken puck line +1.5 (-130)

The Kraken and Bruins sit in the top three in goals scored per game, but Boston also allows the fewest goals per game in the league. Over the Kraken’s last five games, three have seen seven or more goals scored, while the same has transpired for Boston. Even though both teams have offensive depth, it’s hard to see value in a high-scoring affair, so side with the under six at -115.

Best Bet: Under 6 (-115)

It’s difficult to fade what Bruins winger David Pastrnak is doing right now. How do you avoid a goal scorer that’s found the back of the net eight times over his last five games? This breakout couldn’t have come at a better time for Pastrnak, who’s in a contract year. You’re not getting him at a value number, considering he’s not listed with plus-money odds, but it’s still a price that bettors should feel comfortable with at -106.

Best Prop: David Pastrnak to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-106)