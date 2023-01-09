NHL Best Bets: Kraken vs. Canadiens Game Picks

Two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum will meet Monday as the Seattle Kraken visit the Montreal Canadiens.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Kraken (-210) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+172) Total: 6.5 (O -128, U +104)

The Canadiens snapped their seven-game losing streak on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues but are just 2-7-1 over their last ten games. Seattle has been on a more positive trajectory, winning four straight and owning a 6-3-1 record over that same sample size. Seattle and Montreal met once on December 6, which saw the Habs double up the Kraken 4-2.

After a dismal inaugural season, the Kraken made offseason moves and implemented some of their young talent onto the roster. The same can’t be said for the Habs, who were the worst team in the NHL last year and sit in the bottom ten again, which doesn’t inspire confidence.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Kraken should lean on Martin Jones, while the Canadiens should do the same with Samuel Montembeault. The Kraken netminder has an 18-5-3 record with a .891 save percentage, while Montembeault is 13-6-2 with a .897 save percentage. Neither goalie should inspire confidence in this matchup.

With the Habs’ injuries on the backend and their inexperience, it’s hard to trust Montreal against a high-scoring Kraken squad. Seattle might not have the best goaltending, but their offense can lead them to victory by multiple goals.

Best Bet: Kraken puck line -1.5 (+122)

The Kraken are coming off an offensive outburst against the Ottawa Senators, where they tallied eight goals. That performance might be an outlier, but the team sits third in goals scored per game. Three of the Kraken’s last five games have seen seven or more goals scored, while four of the previous five Canadiens games have. The Habs don’t score at a high clip, but they’ve had no issue allowing their opponents to do so in the new year. As a result, there’s some value in targeting the 0ver 6.5 to hit at -128.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-128)

Some young talent on the Kraken has made a significant difference, none bigger than Matty Beniers. The rookie forward has emerged as one of the odds-on favorites to capture the Calder trophy, mainly due to already tallying 30 points in 38 games. In addition, Beniers leads the Kraken with three goals over their last five games. Scoring has come mostly by committee for the Kraken, but Beniers sits second on the team in goals with 14. There’s value in backing Beniers to continue his goal-scoring ways against a lackluster Habs team.

Best Prop: Matty Beniers to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+250)