NHL Best Bets: Kraken vs. Flames Game Picks

Two Western Conference division foes are set to collide tonight, with the Seattle Kraken visiting the Calgary Flames from the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Seattle Kraken (+184) vs. Calgary Flames (-225) Total: 6.5 (O +104, U -128)

You can sense a budding rivalry between the Kraken and Flames, which will only pick up steam as Seattle becomes a playoff team. Still, they’ve already improved after struggling in their inaugural season, posting a 4-4-2 record through ten games. The Flames have different aspirations and have started strongly, owning a 5-2 record.

What’s interesting about both teams is their goaltenders’ struggles. The Kraken will likely turn to Martin Jones, while the Flames should start Jacob Markstrom. Seattle’s projected starter has a 4-3-1 record with a .879 save percentage, while Markstrom is 4-1 with a less-than-ideal .903 save percentage. Even though the Flames goalies have struggled, it likely has more to do with their defensive system and their goalies not seeing many shots. The Flames sit in the top half of the NHL in goals allowed per game, while the Kraken are down in 24th.

Special teams should be an area of advantage for the Flames. Calgary boasts the seventh-best powerplay and penalty kill, which should help them succeed in this matchup against a Kraken team with the 30th-ranked penalty kill. Although it might seem like a close game, the Flames should pull away late and secure a multi-goal victory. There’s likely some value in targeting the home side on the puck line at +112.

Best Bet: Flames puck line -1.5 (+112)

Over the Flames’ past five games, they’ve seen six or fewer goals scored in four. Even with the Kraken being a better offensive team than people anticipated, it’s hard to see them matching up with the Flames. Calgary doesn’t play in many high-scoring games, so it’s hard to see the Kraken bucking that trend. With that, it’s difficult avoiding the under 6.5 in this matchup at -128.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-128)

It’s been a solid start to Matty Beniers‘s rookie season with the Seattle Kraken. He has been put in a position to be a foundational piece for this team, and he’s already recorded eight points through the team’s first ten games. In addition, Beniers has looked dangerous on the ice, signifying he’s not picking up empty points. The Flames might be one of the best defensive teams in the NHL, but the Kraken have scored at the 12th-highest clip, and Beniers has been a significant part of that. He’s listed at -102 to record a point in this game, and there’s value in those odds.

Best Prop: Matty Beniers to Record Over 0.5 Points (-102)