NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Bruins Game Picks

Tampa Bay Lightning (+146) vs. Boston Bruins (-176) Total: 6 (O -122, U +100)
The Lightning and Bruins are set to renew their rivalry for the second time this year, with the first matchup seeing Boston come out on top with a 5-3 victory. If you’re looking at what’s made the Bruins successful early on, their record at home doesn’t hurt, where they remain undefeated at 12-0. The Lightning are not playing poorly, either. They’re 7-3 over their past ten games, winning two in a row, while the Bruins are 8-2 over that same stretch.
Boston is first in goals scored per game while boasting the second-lowest goals allowed per game. The Lightning also have some solid numbers, sitting seventh in the league in goals per game and 16th in goals allowed per game.
Looking at the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Lightning are expected to start Andrei Vasilevskiy, while the Bruins should turn to Jeremy Swayman. The Lightning star netminder has posted an 8-6-1 record with a .905 save percentage, while Swayman is 4-2 with a .890 save percentage. Both goalies are capable of a higher level of play than their statistics currently indicate.
It’s difficult to bet against the Bruins at TD Garden right now, and that’s why we’re not going to do that. The Lightning present a solid challenge, but there’s still value with the Bruins at home and -176 on the moneyline.
Best Bet: Bruins moneyline (-176)
Both teams demonstrate an ability to run up the score, combining for eight goals the last time, two above tonight’s total of six. The over is slightly juiced at -122, while the under comes in at +100. These goalies can make this a low-scoring game, but there’s too much offense present to consider that outcome. As a result, there’s value with the over, priced at -122.
Best Bet: Over six (-122)
Across the NHL, it’s hard to find a more consistent goal scorer than David Pastrnak. The goal-scoring winger has already tallied 14 goals on the campaign and is in a contract year. Pastrnak already scored one goal in the Bruins’ win over the Lightning, and there’s value in expecting him to score again. With his price currently listed at +110 to score tonight, those odds will be difficult to pass up.
Best Prop: David Pastrnak to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+110)
