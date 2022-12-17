NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Picks

A rematch of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final will go down tonight from the Bell Centre, with the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the Montreal Canadiens.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Lightning (-275) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+220) Total: 6.5 (O-106, U-114)

The Lightning and Canadiens are currently headed in two different directions. Tampa Bay has posted an 8-2 record over their past ten games after four straight victories, while the Habs have lost a pair of games in a row and are 4-5-1 over that same sample size. You’re beginning to see a version of the Lightning that we’ve seen all too frequently over the past three seasons, which all have ended up with them playing for the Stanley Cup. The Canadiens are in more of a rebuild phase, but some promising young pieces are already making a difference on their roster.

With how these teams have been trending, it’s not exactly surprising to see the Lightning entering this game as sizable road favorites on the moneyline at -275. Montreal has lost three of their previous four games, and two have been by multiple goals, but none of their opponents have been as strong as this Tampa Bay team.

Looking towards the projected goalie matchup tonight, the visiting Lightning are expected to lean on Andrei Vasilevskiy, while the Canadiens have confirmed Jake Allen will start. The Lightning netminder has posted a 12-8-1 record, paired with a .913 save percentage, while Allen is 9-11 with a .901 save percentage. Tampa Bay should have a clear-cut advantage in net, assuming their star goalie gets the nod.

It’s hard to fade the Lightning right now, considering how well they’ve been playing, in addition to the recent cracks you can see in the Habs lineup. There’s no real value in Tampa Bay’s moneyline price, but you can salvage some with their puck line price at -105, which is well worthy of consideration tonight.

Best Bet: Lightning puck line -1.5 (-105)

The Lightning and Canadiens’ last three meetings have seen nine goals in the most recent two games, while five were scored in the other matchup. That could give bettors some incentive to look for a high-scoring affair. In saying that, just two of the last five Lightning games have seen seven or more goals scored, while just one of the previous five Canadiens games have. The total for this matchup is currently set at 6.5, with the over sitting at -106, while the under is priced at -114. With the recent trends these teams have been demonstrating, it’s hard to look away from the value the under has in this matchup.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-114)

With the Tampa Bay Lightning currently rolling, some key offensive players have stepped up and gone on hot streaks. The one player sticking out of the pack right now is Brayden Point, who’s red-hot and has recorded six goals over his last five games to lead the Lightning. Point has recorded 16 goals and 15 assists over his first 29 games of the year, and he’s continued to improve each season offensively. With the struggles that the Canadiens are currently having in goal and on defense, there’s value in looking for Point’s hot streak to continue in this matchup, which has him priced at +158 to score.

Best Prop: Brayden Point to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+158)