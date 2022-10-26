NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Ducks Game Picks

Two teams with opposite expectations this season are set to face off tonight as the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Anaheim Ducks.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Lightning (-154) vs. Anaheim Ducks (+128) Total: 6.5 (O -114, U -106)

It’s been somewhat of a slow start to the regular season for the Tampa Bay Lightning, posing a 3-4 record after losing to the Los Angeles Kings last night. The Ducks are more focused on developing their young talent, and they’ve struggled out of the gate and posted a 1-4-1 record.

Goaltending has been an issue for the Ducks early, but you can also look at a lackluster blueline and contribute to some of their problems. The visiting Lightning are expected to turn to their backup goalie, Brian Elliott, while the Ducks should likely counter with John Gibson. The Lightning netminder has posted a 1-1 record, paired with a .899 save percentage, while Gibson is 1-3-1 with a .892 save percentage. You can likely expect more from both goalies, especially Gibson, who’s much better in goal than those numbers suggest.

What’s interesting about this matchup is that if the Lightning were playing better hockey at the moment, they’d likely be a much bigger favorite than they currently are. Tampa Bay sits at -154 on the moneyline, while the Ducks are home underdogs at +128. Keeping pucks out of their net has been a major issue for Anaheim through six games, which has seen them allow 28 goals. That doesn’t bode well against a Tampa Bay team that boasts the kind of talent they do. Even though the Lightning played last night, it’s not difficult to see this game being where their talented players make a difference on the scoresheet. There’s likely some value in the visitors on the puck line, which is priced at +156. That type of price will be hard to pass up on this small three-game slate.

Best Bet: Lightning puck line -1.5 (+156)

Knowing that it’s been a struggle for the Ducks defensively and in goal, it’s hard not to conclude that the Lightning could be in for an offensive explosion. Even with the team being on a back-t0-back, this group has far too much talent not to put up points against a young Ducks squad. In addition, the Ducks have some young talent up front that can contribute, so we could be in for a high-scoring matchup tonight. As a result, there’s likely some value in looking toward the total at 6.5 and considering the over at -106.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-106)

The Lightning have been finding some success on the powerplay early, with the 12th-best in the league, while the Ducks currently have the 31st-ranked penalty kill. That’s an area that the Lightning should be able to exploit tonight, so targeting a player on their top powerplay unit that goes unnoticed has some value. That player is Alex Killorn, who’s scored just one goal and two assists through seven games. Considering his usage, those numbers should get a boost, and there’s value in targeting him to score tonight, priced at +290.

Best Prop: Alex Killorn Over 0.5 Goals (+290)