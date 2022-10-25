NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Kings Game Picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been to three straight Stanley Cup Finals, and they’ll be looking to find more success tonight against the Los Angeles Kings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Lightning (-142) vs. Los Angeles Kings (+118) Total: 6.5 (O -108, U -112)

Neither the Lightning nor Kings have gotten off to hot starts to begin their regular season, but both still have promising building blocks. The Lightning have posted a 3-3 record, while the Kings are 3-4. Until proven otherwise, the Lightning will be considered favorites in most matchups, and that’s no different in this contest with the Kings on the road. Tampa Bay is listed at -130 on the moneyline.

Goaltending is where the Lightning should have an advantage over most teams. The Lightning are playing the first leg of a back-to-back, and with the Kings being the stronger opponent of the two, it’s likely Andrei Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes. For the Kings, it’s been somewhat of a split, so it’s hard to say if Jonathan Quick or Cal Petersen will get the call. Tampa Bay’s star netminder has a 2-2 record with a .922 save percentage, while both Kings goalies have disappointed with save percentages below .900.

It’s hard to ignore how big of an edge the Lightning should have in this matchup in the net, while the Lightning are also coming off a big comeback victory over their division and state rival, the Florida Panthers. This team should start to pile up wins sooner rather than later, so you should look toward the value of their moneyline price at -142.

Best Bet: Lightning moneyline (-142)

It’s unlikely that both teams will continue to be in the bottom third of the NHL in goals allowed per game. This is the type of game where that should correct itself, especially if the Lightning start their star goalie in the net. It’s not surprising that the Lightning have had a slow start to the season with such a veteran group, but they’ve started to play some quality hockey and are looking like the team everyone assumed they’d be. As a result, don’t expect this matchup to see goals exchanged at a high rate. Instead, look for a defensive affair and side with the under 6.5 at -112.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-112)

It’s been an elite start for Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who continues to put up big numbers for a high-scoring Tampa Bay team. The Lightning forward has already recorded seven goals and two assists through six games and is looking to put himself in the Rocket Richard race in 2022-23. With his torrid pace to start the season, there’s considerable value for him to score tonight, currently priced at +146.

Best Prop: Steven Stamkos to Record 0.5 Goals (+146)