NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks

Two Atlantic division rivals will collide tonight from Scotiabank Arena, with the Toronto Maple Leafs playing host to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Lightning (+115) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-138) Total: 6 (O -115, U -105)

These teams have met recently, which saw the Lightning get the better of the Maple Leafs in overtime. In addition, the Lightning beat Toronto in last season’s first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tampa Bay enters this matchup on a hot note, winning five straight games, and compiling an 8-2 record over their last ten. The Maple Leafs have lost two in a row but have still posted a 7-2-1 record over that same sample size.

The top of the Atlantic division has proven to be a gauntlet, with the Boston Bruins, Maple Leafs, and Lightning separating themselves from the pack. The Bruins are leading, and if the postseason were to start today, the Lightning and Maple Leafs would meet in the first round for the second consecutive season.

Looking toward the expected goalie matchup, the Lightning should continue riding Andrei Vasilevskiy in the net, while the Maple Leafs should do the same with Matt Murray. The Lightning netminder has a 13-8-1 record with a .915 save percentage, while Murray is 7-2-2 with a .924 save percentage. Both netminders have had quality starts to the regular season and should make for a competitive goaltending duel.

Tampa Bay has continued to demonstrate that they’re a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference, and both teams should get up for this crucial divisional matchup. Still, the Lightning are playing better at the moment, so there’s some value in siding with the visitors on the moneyline at +115.

Best Bet: Lightning moneyline (+115)

The Lightning and Maple Leafs have already combined to score seven goals in a game this season, and the total for this matchup is set at six. The over sits at -115, and the under comes in at -105. The Lightning have been playing much better defensively throughout a nice stretch of play, which should benefit them if this is a more defensive contest. The Maple Leafs will control the matchups, and their trend this season has been strong defensive play and goaltending. With that, there’s likely some value in taking the under.

Best Bet: Under six (-105)

There’s no shortage of offensive talent in this matchup. The Lightning have scored at the third-highest clip in the NHL and still have a fearsome core that can do damage on any given night. Brayden Point has been an impact player at both ends of the ice, and his presence should continue to be felt in this matchup. Point has tallied 16 goals and 15 assists and has taken on more of an offensive role, which should create some value for him to score, priced at an appetizing number of +192.

Best Prop: Brayden Point to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+192)