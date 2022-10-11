NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Rangers Game Picks

The NHL regular season will get underway tonight when the New York Rangers play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning from Madison Square Garden.

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Lightning (-102) vs. New York Rangers (-118) Total: 5.5 (O-105, U-115)

After making their third consecutive Stanley Cup Finals appearance, the Tampa Bay Lightning will look to continue their Eastern Conference dominance, and they have all the pieces needed to do so. In saying that, one of their biggest challengers in advancing to another Stanley Cup Finals will be the New York Rangers, who also faced off with them in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that both of these clubs are once again expected to be high-end teams in 2022-23, both owning two of the top goaltenders in the NHL. Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Lightning and Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers are elite-level in the crease. The Rangers netminder captured his first Vezina trophy last year, while Vasilevskiy also owns some hardware from the 2019 season.

Looking at this matchup, it’s hardly a shock with two of the top teams in the NHL playing tonight, we’re looking at extremely tight pricing on the moneyline. There’s no data behind these teams ahead of Game 1, and there have only been marginal changes from these rosters, meaning it makes sense that this is essentially a pick ’em.

After winning three straight Eastern Conference titles, expect some fatigue to set in early on for the Lightning. That said, siding with the Rangers’ value on the moneyline at -118 makes sense on this two-game slate tonight.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (-118)

Tonight’s total is currently set at 5.5, which shouldn’t be a surprise when you consider the two goalies set to face off in this matchup. During the club’s six-game playoff series last year, only one of the matchups ultimately saw the total go over tonight’s number.

In 2021, the Lightning sat just inside the top 10 in goals scored, while the Rangers were in the middle of the pack, but that shouldn’t inspire a ton of confidence in many goals scored tonight. Knowing that both starting goalies will be looking to kick off their campaigns positively while targeting a second Vezina trophy bodes well for a low-scoring affair.

Expect a well-coached game and more of a defensive standoff. Siding with the under 5.5 at -115 is the avenue bettors should be leaning.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-115)

It’s somewhat strange to say that the Tampa Bay Lightning actually believe they have unfinished business after losing in the Stanley Cup Finals last year. The team won the two years prior, yet that’s exactly the outlook that Lightning captain Steven Stamkos presented to the media in training camp. Expect Stamkos to lead by example and once again put up big point totals. The lethal sniper finished 2021-22 with a career-high 106 points, including lighting the lamp 42 times. It isn’t easy to solve Shesterkin, but Stamkos has proven he can do it in prior matchups. Targeting him to score tonight has big value at +168.

Best Prop: Steven Stamkos anytime goal scorer (+168)