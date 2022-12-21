NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to bounce back after a tough loss against Toronto last night when they pay a visit to the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay Lightning (-162) vs. Detroit Red Wings (+134) Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -110)

Despite losing last night, Tampa Bay has been playing great hockey. They have a 7-3 record over their last ten games, solidifying their position as one of the top teams in the Atlantic Division. On the other hand, things haven’t been going smoothly for the Red Wings, who have a 2-5-3 record over that same sample size.

Detroit got off to a strong start this season but has lacked consistency in December, dropping them from the playoff picture. However, it’s early enough for them to make up ground, but the Red Wings’ efficiencies are evident. The Lightning aren’t a great matchup for them either, so things could worsen.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Lightning are expected to start Brian Elliott, while the Red Wings have confirmed that Ville Husso will be between the pipes. The Lightning netminder has a 7-1 record, paired with a .902 save percentage, while Husso is 11-6-5 with a .913 save percentage. Even with the Lightning starting their backup in the second game of a back-to-back, Tampa Bay’s solid defensive structure should make this a wash in the net.

With their current level of play, it’s hard to have faith in the Red Wings. Additionally, the Lightning would be more significant favorites if they hadn’t played last night. As a result, targeting the visitors on the moneyline is the direction bettors should lean at -162.

Best Bet: Lightning moneyline (-162)

The Lightning and Red Wings are middle-of-the-pack teams in goals allowed per game, while their offenses are at entirely different ends of the spectrum. The Red Wings have had significant problems scoring goals, with just three of their last ten games seeing more than seven total goals scored. Even with the Lightning being much better on offense, these teams combined for just six goals earlier this season. With the total set at 6.5, there’s likely some value in backing the under at -110.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay has scored at the third-highest clip in the NHL this season and boasts some high-octane weapons up front. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has continued to do what he does best, score goals. Stamkos has tallied 16 goals in 31 games, continuing to be a consistent offensive threat. Stamkos is listed at +150 to light the lamp against Detroit, and it’s hard to fade that price.

Best Prop: Steven Stamkos to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+150)